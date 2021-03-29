Rising golf stars to compete at QLD ch’ship at Royal Pines

File photo of Grace Kelleher taken three years ago.

File photo of Grace Kelleher taken three years ago.

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Great to be able to have a round of golf after competitions were postponed for about two weeks due to the much needed rain and wet conditions.

What the Brisbane lockdown means for Gympie region residents

A big thank you to greenkeeper Robert and his staff for the many hours of hard work they put in to have the course open and ready to play our Saturday competition.

Saturday, March 27, ladies played a Single Stableford Competition with junior Grace Kelleher coming in winner with a great score of 38 points.

Well Done Grace. Runner Up was Tonie Divers (34). Ball Rundown: Lorraine Elliott (31), Del Groundwater (30), Karen Mills (29), Zoe Powell, Jean Peters (28).

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000 cash

Our two junior players, Catelyn Wheatly and Grace Kelleher, have been chosen to play in the Wide Bay Team at the Queensland Schools Golf Championships at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast next week.

Gympie Ladies Golf: Stella Macklin (committee member) and Ladies' captain Tonie Divers doing the results for Saturday's competition.

Congratulations Girls – a great achievement.

Easter Saturday, April 3, is set down for a Single Stableford and Wednesday, 7th April, ladies will also play a Single Stableford.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.