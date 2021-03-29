Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
File photo of Grace Kelleher taken three years ago.
File photo of Grace Kelleher taken three years ago.
News

Rising golf stars to compete at QLD ch’ship at Royal Pines

Staff Reporter
29th Mar 2021 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Great to be able to have a round of golf after competitions were postponed for about two weeks due to the much needed rain and wet conditions.

What the Brisbane lockdown means for Gympie region residents

A big thank you to greenkeeper Robert and his staff for the many hours of hard work they put in to have the course open and ready to play our Saturday competition.

Saturday, March 27, ladies played a Single Stableford Competition with junior Grace Kelleher coming in winner with a great score of 38 points.

Well Done Grace. Runner Up was Tonie Divers (34). Ball Rundown: Lorraine Elliott (31), Del Groundwater (30), Karen Mills (29), Zoe Powell, Jean Peters (28).

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000 cash

Our two junior players, Catelyn Wheatly and Grace Kelleher, have been chosen to play in the Wide Bay Team at the Queensland Schools Golf Championships at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast next week.

Gympie Ladies Golf: Stella Macklin (committee member) and Ladies' captain Tonie Divers doing the results for Saturday's competition.
Gympie Ladies Golf: Stella Macklin (committee member) and Ladies' captain Tonie Divers doing the results for Saturday's competition.

Congratulations Girls – a great achievement.

Easter Saturday, April 3, is set down for a Single Stableford and Wednesday, 7th April, ladies will also play a Single Stableford.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.

gympie golf notes gympie sports
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What the Brisbane lockdown means for Gympie region residents

        Premium Content What the Brisbane lockdown means for Gympie region residents

        News With a three-day lockdown kicking in from 5pm today, here’s what restrictions will apply to Gympie:

        Fight to save the ‘Gympie Pyramid’ escalates

        Premium Content Fight to save the ‘Gympie Pyramid’ escalates

        News Protesters who claim the site has indigenous cultural heritage have taken their...

        ‘Very worried’: Three-day lockdown as 10 new cases recorded

        Premium Content ‘Very worried’: Three-day lockdown as 10 new cases recorded

        Health Three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane as COVID cases climb

        Paid to kill: Qld’s hit men and wannabe contract killers

        Premium Content Paid to kill: Qld’s hit men and wannabe contract killers

        Crime Paid to kill: Qld’s hit men and wannabe contract killers