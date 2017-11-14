Rising expenses no excuse, Gympie pensioner told

GYMPIE magistrate John Parker expressed sympathy with pensioners whose income had not changed in response to rising household expenses.
But that did not excuse shoplifting, he told a Curra woman, 60, when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
"I know it's tough getting by on a pension, but you know it's wrong don't you,” he said.
"Yes,” agreed Margaret Mary McAdam after she pleaded guilty to taking, consuming or damaging a range of items from a Gympie supermarket.
They included instant coffee, a USB charger, chicken, cleaner, chocolate, tomatoes, a lamb roast and grapes she was seen eating.
Mr Parker placed her on a $400 good behaviour bond for six months and ordered restitution of $75.47, with no conviction recorded.