Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rising expenses no excuse, Gympie pensioner told

TIGHT TIMES: A pensioner has told Gympie Magistrates Court of the struggles that led to shoplifting.
TIGHT TIMES: A pensioner has told Gympie Magistrates Court of the struggles that led to shoplifting. Tim Evanson
Arthur Gorrie
by

GYMPIE magistrate John Parker expressed sympathy with pensioners whose income had not changed in response to rising household expenses.

But that did not excuse shoplifting, he told a Curra woman, 60, when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

"I know it's tough getting by on a pension, but you know it's wrong don't you,” he said.

"Yes,” agreed Margaret Mary McAdam after she pleaded guilty to taking, consuming or damaging a range of items from a Gympie supermarket.

They included instant coffee, a USB charger, chicken, cleaner, chocolate, tomatoes, a lamb roast and grapes she was seen eating.

Mr Parker placed her on a $400 good behaviour bond for six months and ordered restitution of $75.47, with no conviction recorded.

Topics:  curra gympie court gympie crime pensioner shoplifting

Gympie Times
Family mourns Bundy man killed in horror woodchipper mishap

Family mourns Bundy man killed in horror woodchipper mishap

THE family of a man killed in horrific circumstances when he fell into a woodchipper have told of their shock after the incident.

Socceroos hit Sydney with the advantage

ADDED STRENGTH: Australia's Mark Milligan returns to the side after suspension and will likely sit alongside captain Mile Jedinak in the defencive midfield position.

Australia host Honduras in final showdown

Labor's plan to get teachers to schools that need them

BACK TO SCHOOL: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk chats with students at Edge Hill State Primary School in Cairns on the campaign trail yesterday.

But LNP says it is a desperate policy

LNP 'to fight terror drones at events'

LAW AND ORDER: Tim Nicholls and Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts are promising more police.

LNP to give police drone guns

Local Partners