Rise and rise of callisthenics

COOLOOLA Coast callisthenics club is striving to keep a unique Australian sport alive by encouraging children to explore it with artistic flair.

Callisthenics has been performed in the southern states for decades, first originating in Australia in the 1890s as a means to keep people fit and healthy.

Cooloola club coach Cassie Mike is hoping her daughter Zahli, 7, can have the same upbringing by introducing her to the sport early.

"I saw someone performing in the markets in Maryborough and I wanted to try it,” Mike said.

"I started when I was 5 and Mum would be by my side. It was a real mother-daughter bonding activity and now Zahli can have the same upbringing as I had.”

Mike has seen the sport grow over the years and is hoping it can continue growing.

"It has taken off over the years. There would be about 300 competitors from Fraser Coast to the Gold Coast,” she said.

"When I was young we had a club at Hervey Bay but it folded. But it is good to see it growing now.”

Callisthenics is a team sport, performed on stage where you do six dances of either marching, clubs, rods, folk dance or a graceful dance which is usually performed to a soft song.

"It is not just a dance; there is also ballet, singing, flexibility using clubs and gymnastics,” she said. "It's not just for girls, any child can have a go and you don't have to be a professional. There is a girl who has cerebral palsy and she is just great. No one is excluded, everyone can join in.

"There are about six to 20 performers on stage, so it is a real team sport and a great confidence builder for children.”

For more information phone Cassie Mick on 0448 107 996 or Di Mcleod 0488 001 629.