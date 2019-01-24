Ripper barra season on horizon for keen anglers

GREAT CATCH: Not quite a trophy sized Barramundi but Joe Douglas was happy with his Barra of 820mm while fishing with Hooked Fishing Charters

GREAT CATCH: Not quite a trophy sized Barramundi but Joe Douglas was happy with his Barra of 820mm while fishing with Hooked Fishing Charters Contributed

KEEN anglers are gearing up for barramundi season with the closed season reeling in next month.

The annual barra season re-opens at midday on Friday, February 1.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Tony Loader reminded fishers to check the size and possession limits that apply to the iconic Queensland species when the season opens.

"It's important that fishers refresh their knowledge of the rules and regulations before dropping a line to avoid being fined," Mr Loader said.

"The minimum size limit for barramundi on the east coast and Gulf of Carpentaria is 58cm, the maximum size limit is 120cm and the possession limit is five fish per person.

"For those fishing in some of Queensland's stocked freshwaters, one barramundi may be taken if it is greater than 120cm."

Closed seasons have been in place for barramundi since October 7, 2018 in the Gulf of Carpentaria and on the east coast since November 1.

Mr Loader said annual closures applied to barramundi fishing to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fish species.

"The closed seasons which coincide with spawning periods protect barramundi stocks during this vulnerable time in their life cycle," he said.

"This allows the fish to spawn and replenish to ensure healthy fish stocks for current and future generations of Queenslanders."

If you suspect illegal fishing, whether seen in person or online, report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116. Don't engage with the person, as this can compromise an investigation.

For more information on Queensland's fishing closed seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.

For the full list of these stocked freshwater locations, visit https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/fisheries/recreational/rules-regulations/closed-seasons-fresh-waters.