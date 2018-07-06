Menu
FUEL STRUGGLE: Tim's Removal owner, Tim Noonan, believes if the fuel prices keep rising, they'll have to up their prices.
News

RIPPED OFF: RACQ slams Gympie servo stations for price gouge

Philippe Coquerand
by
6th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
GYMPIE motorists are being ripped off at the bowser with petrol prices approaching a five-year record high.

It doesn't matter where you fill up, with motorists paying almost 20 cents more per litre than this time last year.

Upset locals have queried why fuel stations have increased their prices in the Gympie region, with some servos charging up to $1.52c/L.

Owner of Tim's Removals, Tim Noonan, said if the prices keep sky-rocketing, he may have to increase his price.

"If the prices keep going up, we'll have to put our prices up, but at the moment we're keeping them down,” Mr Noonan said.

"It's not so much a stress, but it's costing me money more than it should.

"We were out west the other day and it was costing me $1.70c/L,” he said.

Mr Noonan has witnessed fuel prices surging past $1.70c/L.

"The price tends to go up, then come back down and back up,” he said.

"Unleaded I've seen is dearer, 98 is up around $1.65 and $1.70.”

Mr Noonan no longer drives the trucks but said his workers travel long distances all the time.

"We just came back from Augathella in WA and Roma, we're bringing people in for retirement,” he said.

"We often go to Mackay, Gold Coast and Brisbane, so a lot of travelling is done.”

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said across many major regional Queensland centres, drivers are currently paying about 10c a litre more for fuel than what RACQ considered acceptable.

"We've also seen some Gympie retailers charge prices which we consider to be higher than fair and that's why we urge drivers to shop around for the cheaper deals available at some servos in town,” Ms Ross said.

There's no relief in sight these school holidays with the fuel price set to stay.

"We don't expect to see much change to prices over the school holidays,” she said.

"They're currently about 2.5cpl higher than what we think is fair.”

Ms Ross said the rise in fuel prices was due to the increase in oil across regional Queensland.

"After the sharp price increases observed across regional Queensland in May, global oil prices have continued to fluctuate,” she said.

"Until a week ago, the global oil price had been on the decline, but in recent days it's gone up again.”

Motorist Jim Duncan said he believes people are paying far too much for fuel, with two big outlets and no other competition.

"I think it's a joke, prices are far too high, we have Coles and Woolworths and no other competition and nobody can force them to lower it,” he said.

RACQ is advising motorists to shop around for cheaper discounts with some servos charging $143.4c/L in the Gympie region.

FUEL PRICES:

CALTEX (7 Bath Tce) Gympie

Unleaded: 141.1c/L - 146.0c/L

Diesel: 139.4c/L - 144.3c/L

CALTEX (176 Brisbane Rd, Monkland)

Unleaded: 141.1c/L - 146.0c/L

Diesel: 139.4c/L - 144.3c/L

PUMA CURRA (Bruce Highway)

Unleaded: 141.1c/L - 146.0c/L

Diesel: 139.4c/L - 144.3c/L

AMPOL (Hall Rd - Monkland)

Unleaded: 141.1c/L - 146.0c/L

Diesel: 139.4c/L - 144.3c/L

PUMA KYBONG (Bruce Hwy, Kybong)

Unleaded: 141.1c/L - 146.0c/L

Diesel: 139.4c/L - 144.3c/L

CALTEX / SOUTHSIDE (90-92 River Rd)

Unleaded: 146.1c/L - 151.0c/L

Diesel: N/A

