Teen killed in crash soon-to-be father of twins

The 16-year-old teenager killed in a tragic car crash overnight was a soon-to-be father of twins who was "adamant about becoming a dad".

Bundaberg local Brock Daniel died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains, west of Toowoomba, about 10.30pm.

There were three other teenagers in the vehicle. Two female teenagers were taken to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

Another male teenager, also in a stable condition, was assessed by paramedics and declined transport to hospital

Brock Daniel, 16, was killed in a crash at Cecil Plains west of Toowoomba. Picture: Facebook

Brock suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

A Go Fund Me has been established to bring Brock home to Bundaberg for a funeral and support his young family.

Uncle Dallas Bamberry wrote Mr Daniel was an "innocent passenger in a car accident" and the family was having an extremely hard time.

"A beautiful 16-year-old boy, a son, a sibling of six, a twin brother, and as life would have it, was soon to be a father to his own twins," he wrote.

Brock Daniel (right) and his uncle Chandler Daniel (left) with an ultrasound images of Brock's unborn twins. Picture: Facebook

"He was adamant about becoming a dad, and he knew he was going to be a good one, we all did.

"A young man who was full of life, was young and free, always happy to help others."

Close friend Shanelle Swift said she "can't express how much we loved him".

"Brock is and will always be remembered for his cheeky personality, his love for his girlfriend and the babies on the way, and also all of his family and friends that he cherished very much," Ms Swift said.

"I'm going to miss your smart ass ways, sparing with you, singing our hearts out to music, sculling down cruisers and living our best life.

"He had a beautiful soul and will always have a place in our hearts forever."

Tributes have also begun to flow for the teenager, with friends remembering him as a funny boy "who always made us weak to the knees".

Friend Trinitii Vanbrugh posted a heartfelt tribute online for the teen she "loved very much".

"You lit up the room & (sic) made everyone laugh," Ms Vanbrugh wrote online.

"I just keep thinking of me, you & (sic) Shanelle playing murder in the dark in the middle of the night all the time & fully getting into each other & (sic) when we stayed in Brisbane & (sic) you got upset so you walked out of the hotel, & (sic) I came to find you AND SOMEHOW you were the one that ended up buying me Krispy Kremes to make us both happy, you're a beautiful soul.

The Go Fund Me page for Mr Daniel has raised just over $600 dollars.

Brock has been remembered as a cherished friend who made everyone laugh. Picture: Facebook

Originally published as 'RIP my angel': Tributes for teen killed in crash