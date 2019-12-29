Riot breaks out at house party

A 17-year-old girl was knocked unconscious and police were attacked with glass bottles after a house party in NSW descended into violence overnight.

Police were called to the home in Rhodes St, Blackalls Park, at Lake Macquarie after reports the gathering had spun out of control and was spilling onto the street.

Video taken by locals shows scores of teenagers lining the street as police cars and vans arrive on the scene.

Police were pelted with glass bottles after violence erupted at a house party in Lake Macquarie. Picture: Facebook

When police arrived, they were confronted by more than 150 people on the street who then threw glass bottles and other items at the officers and their vehicles, a police spokesperson said.

Police were forced to call for back-up after fighting broke out among the revellers, resulting in a 17-year-old girl being knocked unconscious.

The girl was later taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to John Hunter Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Police said they were pelted with glass bottles after they were called to the Blackalls Park property overnight. Picture: Facebook

The girl was injured after revellers started brawling. Picture: Facebook



"There was a girl passed out from being hit and she was having convulsions," local Jayde Lynne posted on Facebook.

"Me and my mum had to hold her in recovery and call the ambulance, she wasn't breathing and lucky we called an ambulance when we did! Pretty scary!"

Police used pepper spray in a bid to disperse the crowd as the group continued to brawl.

Officers deployed from Lake Macquarie were forced to call for extra resources from Newcastle police, the Dog Unit and Operations Support Group.



Witness Brock Meredith, who posted videos of the incident on social media, said at least "30 cops, 3 ambos and and dog squad and the riot squad all turned up".

Another local said the party had been going for less than an hour before violence erupted between underage drinkers".

"It was a massive party, the party didn't last long so many boys were fighting it's ridiculous." the neighbour said on Facebook.

"I know the parents and I'm very ashamed and disappointed with them."

In one video, dozens of teens can be seen walking along Rhodes St before several fall to the ground as a fight breaks out.

A total of five people were arrested and will be charged with offences including hindering police, resisting arrest, offensive behaviour, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a knife and trespassing.

Police will allege a 23-year-old Teralba man physically interfered while a senior police officer was dealing with another man, and violently resisted other police who came to assist.

He was bitten by a police dog and is being treated in hospital for a bite to his left calf.

Investigations into the incident, including the assault of the 17-year-old girl, are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.