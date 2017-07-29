'Ring the council if you've got a road problem? What a joke!'

Gympie Councillor Dan Stewart at the unveiling of artwork 'Alchemy' in Smithfield St on Wednesday evening.

IN COUNCILLOR Dan Stewart's article in The Gympie Times (Saturday, July 22) he states that if you have a problem concerning roads to ring the council.

What a joke!

Cr Stewart, you were phoned 12 months ago about our road at Wolvi which still needs grading.

I know council came and filled the huge deep pot holes the other day but this will not last; the road base dries out on dirt roads and with car and especially truck traffic it will not be long before the pot holes return with a vengeance.

Also if any of you people have a problem with the (elected representatives) you can send an e-mail to mailbox@ccc.gov.qld.

I am still awaiting a response from the Premier's Department. I did receive a reply from the Minister for Local Government Mark Furner, but that was after he came to Gympie.

There does seem to one person on our side and that is MP Tony Perrett and I thank him. Let's hope the assessor is not bias or swayed by this council.

I am not going to give up. Not until our road is repaired - and I can not wait until the next election.

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi (Abridged)

TRANSLINK GLITCH NEEDS TO BE FIXED

THE most financially challenged demographics in our society are the elderly, seniors and pensioners.

They are continually challenged by the rising cost of living.

Our governments continue to maintain high deficits, passing on their fiscal failure to their constituents, directly or indirectly.

Consider Translink concession cards for these people allow for half price fares on public transport in south-east Queensland.

The Government has allowed capped prices on these concession cards.

After two paid trips, with more than a hour between trips and more than an hour after, further travel on any mode of transport wherever is free for the rest of the day.

However, recently, over the past month, there has been a problem with only these concession cards defaulting, charging after the first two paid fares, for the so-called further "free" rides at random.

Translink has been notified of the problem for all concession cards and yet it continues to occur on so-called "free" trips, after a month of being made aware with two departments of Translink bureaucrats working on it. This nets the State Government millions in unfair fares, should commuters be oblivious.

Those who fail to read the fine print on the Go-card machine, due to poor eyesight, or because of its position in broad sunlight, or just don't know the machines often default, are unaware that they have been wrongfully charged.

Translink has been aware of it for over a month, that concession cards are charging these extra fares. They rely on commuters themselves to notify them. The problem has yet to be fixed.

It is expedient for commuters who have been wrongfully charged thus, to contact Translink.

Contacting Translink at our own expense, paying for the call to be reimbursed, is unconscionable. No free 1800 call.

They will reinstate the overcharge, but won't as yet fix the problem for concession cards, after a month. 1.5 million Go-cards are used in this troubled system.

Elouise Rowe,

Marcoola

ALL AT SEA

AS SOMEONE knowing great success (and failure) Eddie McGuire should own his mistakes.

If the captain of the ship chooses the wrong officers to man the bridge and head up the engine room, then still sets sail running into trouble, it's the captain's, and only the captain's, fault.

If Eddie stays at the helm, we'll see Collingwood's famous Magpie emblem, morphing into the shape of the bird the ancient (even before Eddie) mariners most feared when all at sea: an albatross.

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Park, Victoria

LOW SPERM COUNT? EAT MORE FRUIT AND VEG

A NEW international study in the Human Reproduction Update journal has found a 52.4% decline in sperm concentration and a 59.3% decline in total sperm count among Australian and New Zealand men.

According to the Professor of Reproductive Medicine at Flinders University, the most likely cause is obesity, known to be a significant risk factor for both low testosterone levels and sperm count.

The best solution is exercising and eating healthy vegan foods rather than meat, eggs and dairy products.

Researchers at Spain's University of Murcia found that "men who eat large amounts of meat and full fat dairy products have lower seminal quality" than those who eat more fruits and vegetables. And researchers at the Cleveland Clinic recommend fruits and veggies, especially tomatoes, which are loaded with sperm-friendly lycopene. Plus, eating meat increases the amount of synthetic hormones that you consume, which may contribute to a reduced sperm count and a higher risk of testicular tumours.

Even if you aren't planning a family, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, prostate cancer or inflammations, and hormonal imbalances cause the vast majority of all cases of impotence. The good news is that medical science suggests that all of these conditions can be managed or in some cases even prevented with a low-fat vegan diet.

Animal-based foods are high in cholesterol and saturated fat. According to the Victorian Government's Better Health Channel, vegans are less likely to suffer from many chronic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and some forms of cancer.

Desmond Bellamy,

Special Projects Co-ordinator,

PETA Australia