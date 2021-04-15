Ring of steel for Philip’s funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday will be a scaled-back royal affair with just 30 mourners in attendance due to COVID-19 rules.

According to The Sun, police are taking no chances with a ring of steel shielding the royal family and Windsor, where Philip will be laid to rest.

Among the security measures are extra armed police and uniformed officers on patrol in the historic town leading up to the event.

Armed police have been seen on the Long Walk as the public come to pay their respects to Philip after his death aged 99.

Thames Valley Police said the "high visibility patrols" are to "help provide reassurance and keep local residents, businesses and visitors safe".

The force revealed they will be deploying covert security tactics on Saturday when the duke is honoured with a funeral at St George's Chapel.

But beefed-up policing is already visible on the streets with three days to go still.

Dog searches have been taking place across the town - including in phone boxes, drains and bins.

Increased vehicle checks will also be carried out using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), which flag suspicious drivers who can the be stopped and searched.

Checks will be made on lorries too - including loads, licences and driver hours in the run-up to the event and on the day.

Thames Valley Police also confirmed anti-terror Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) barriers are being erected around the town.

The huge concrete blocks are aimed at stopping van rampages similar to the London Bridge terror atrocity in 2017.

The public have been warned to stay away from the event, which is taking place behind the walls of Windsor Castle.

They have also been urged not to leave flowers for the duke and instead told to sign online book of condolence if they wish to pay their respects.

Buckingham Palace has reinforced the official advice and told wellwishers to watch the funeral on TV as there is no public access anyway.

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, strategic commander for the funeral, said: "We understand that people will want to pay their respects to HRH the Duke of Edinburgh and to the Royal Family during this time of national mourning.

"However, we would ask that the public respect the Royal Household's wishes and the Government advice by minimising travel and not gathering in groups.

"Instead, we would ask people to use the online book of condolence which has been set up by the Royal Household.

"There will continue to be a police presence in Windsor in the lead up to and on the day of the funeral as part of our measures to ensure public health and safety and protective security.

"Our thoughts remain with the Royal Family and all those affected at this very difficult time."

HARRY AND WILLS SPEAK ON PHONE AHEAD OF FUNERAL

The sympathies of her family, Britain and the Commonwealth are with the Queen, but she faces the prospect of having to sit on her own during Prince Philip's funeral.

Coronavirus restrictions have eased in the UK this week, but strict social distancing rules remain in place for funerals and other indoor events.

No exceptions will be made for the Queen, who stunned royal watchers with her return to official duties this week just four days after the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

The 94-year-old will sit on her own on Saturday, with mourners forced to keep at least two metres apart.

There were also questions as to whether hymns would be allowed to be sung by the congregation inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the duke will be farewelled.

"We're going to follow all the funeral guidelines," a Buckingham Palace source said.

The Queen was also considering what Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were allowed to wear to the funeral.

Prince Andrew, despite his disgrace over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly wants to wear an Admiral's uniform.

Prince Harry, who did two tours of Afghanistan, may be the only royal not in military attire because he was stripped of those roles as part of Megxit.

However, the Queen could find a creative solution, that would allow Prince Harry to wear the uniform and help heal the terrible rift between him and the Royal Family.

She must also decide on Prince Andrew's request in the next 24 hours.

The 94-year-old presided over a function on Tuesday local time to mark the retirement of her senior staffer who organised Operation Forth Bridge, which was the codename for Prince Philip's funeral arrangements.

It comes as the newly-widowed Queen released a series of poignant photographs honouring her late husband, including a photograph of him meeting crowds in Melbourne.

And a man carrying an axe was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night local time.

The axe-wielding man's motivations were yet to be revealed, as authorities were on high alert in the lead up to Saturday's memorial service.

Prince William, 38, has spoken on the phone to Prince Harry, 36, who arrived in Britain at the weekend to break the ice.

The brothers' bitter battle - fuelled by Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey - has threatened to overshadow the funeral proceedings.

Prince Harry is currently self-isolating so he can take a coronavirus test and be released for Saturday's funeral, where mourners will be required to wear masks.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen as a potential mediator, even though Meghan threw her under the bus in the interview with Winfrey saying that Kate had made her cry.

Prince Harry had previously described Kate as like a "big sister."

"They know it is not about them on Saturday - it is about honouring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother," a royal source told the UK Telegraph.

"I would be extremely surprised if that wasn't front and centre of both their minds.

"They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once."

There have been efforts made to ensure that the focus was on the Queen - with the brothers ordered to leave their bitterness at the door.

"The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified," another source told the paper.

Australia has been given a special place at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with Commodore Guy Holthouse selected to be part of the guard of honour.

He will be positioned at the Horseshoe Cloister, along with defence chiefs from Canada, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago.

Those countries were selected because the duke had military ties there.

The duke, who was also a patron of Surf Life Saving Australia, opened the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

The Queen's post on the Royal Family Instagram account also revealed that Prince Philip had visited 70 per cent of the world's countries, including 229 solo visits.

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Ring of steel for Philip's funeral