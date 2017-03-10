Riley the pick of quality bunch in Lions youth quest

WELL SPOKEN: Lions Youth of the Year regional finalists (from left) Sajeewa Ranasinghe (representing Kingaroy Lions Club), Isabella Badesso (Nanango Lions), winner Riley Salter (Gympie South Lions), Emily Kinsella (Murgon Lions) and Quinn Edwards (Gympie Lions).

GYMPIE'S Riley Salter narrowly defeated four other contenders to win the Regional 2 finals of the Lions Youth of the Year Quest in Gympie last Saturday.

In addition to winning overall, the St Patrick's College student was also named winner of the public speaking section.

Having won at the club final, Riley was representing the Lions Club of Gympie South.

Region 2 comprises Lions clubs from Gympie, Murgon, Nanango and Kingaroy.

Following a morning of interviews with the judges - retired National Australia Bank manager Ian Bezer, retired Commonwealth Department of Education, Employment and Training manager Dorothy Leedie and The Gympie Times sub-editor Rowena Robertson - the five contestants gave two two-minute impromptu speeches before presenting their five-minute prepared speeches.

Riley's topic was Planned Obsolescence, while Murgon Lions Club entrant Emily Kinsella's speech was titled Expectations and Sajeewa Ranasinghe from Kingaroy chose Media and Body Image. Quinn Edwards, representing Gympie Lions Club, chose Taking Education for Granted as his prepared speech and Isabella Badesso, of Nanango Lions Club, spoke on Giving Back.

A quest spokesman said the calibre of students in this year's regional final was "particularly high”, with the narrowest of margins separating all five finalists.

"They are a credit to themselves, their families, their schools and the Lions Clubs they represented,” he said.

Riley now proceeds to the district final, to be held in Maroochydore later this month.

The 2017 YOTY Quest culminates in the naming of the Lions Youth of the Year at the National Lions Convention in Hobart in May.

The Youth of the Year Quest is the premier youth project of Lions Clubs throughout Australia and is in its 53rd year.

The quest aims to identify outstanding youth at the point where they are about to complete secondary schooling and to assist them to further develop their potential as our future leaders.