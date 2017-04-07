Riley could be the Youth of the Year

YOUNG LEADER: Riley Salter (middle) with Maroochy North Lions Club member Patricia Parkinson and regional Youth of the Year organiser Frank Douglas.

ST PATRICK'S College student Riley Salter is one step closer to being named Lions Youth of The Year for 2017 after winning the district final of the quest at the Sunshine Coast recently.

Riley defeated contestants from Tewantin, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Emerald, and Gladstone to become a state finalist.

The judging panel of five, comprising educators, business owners and a representative from the National Australia Bank, which sponsors the quest, had a very difficult task selecting the winner from an impressive field.

Each contestant was subjected to an in-depth interview designed to identify their leadership strengths and potential.

This was followed by the public speaking section in which students were required to provide a two minute response to each of two impromptu questions, before presenting a five minute prepared speech on a topic of their choosing.

Riley now progresses to the state final in Mackay tomorrow and Saturday.

The quest culminates at the Lions National Convention in Hobart in May, where the Youth of the Year for 2017 will be announced.