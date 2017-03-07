Right Royal 'melee' when rage proved catching

MELEE CHARGE: A young man has been punished for his role in a late-night "melee” in the Gympie CBD.

A YOUNG man whose anger inspired a "melee” in the Gympie CBD last year was lucky the police officer he injured had let him off lightly, Gympie Magistrate M Baldwin said on Monday.

Mrs Baldwin said Maxwell Lewis Gunn might have been punished much more severely if he had been charged with assaulting police.

Gunn, 25, of Gympie pleaded guilty to obstructing police in public while adversely affected by alcohol on October 30 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance in licensed premises and failing to leave immediately when told to.

Police told the court Gunn became angry when refused service at the Royal Hotel and threw a bottle of water at a hotel manager.

The manager had flagged down police, who urged Gunn to stop being so aggressive. His friends also urged him to stop as he continued to be aggressive and belligerent towards police, the court was told.

Gunn had shoved his face forward in a belligerent manner, police said.

In a struggle, a police officer fell awkwardly, hitting the back of his head on the road pavement and suffering concussion and whiplash.

The police officer required pain relief and anti-nausea medication and needed continuing physiotherapy for his injured neck.

"If people are going to go out drinking they need to manage their behaviour,” the police prosecutor told the court.

The incident had "caused a bigger melee with other members of the public joining in,” he said.

Gunn had also threatened to sue police for the $7000 cost of a hearing aid he had lost.

Instead, compensation went the other way when Mrs Baldwin ordered $1000 compensation to the police.

Defence solicitor Chris Anderson said Gunn had lost a very expensive hearing aid and his behaviour in pushing his fact close to the police was because he could not hear them.

He was very upset about the hearing aid, had consumed some drinks and police may have been too ready to respond forcibly, Mr Anderson said.

His "lack of hearing, his frustration at losing his hearing aid and the tactical readiness of police” had caused the situation to escalate.

"Watch your grog,” Mrs Baldwin warned.

"Your mates were saying calm down but you were just in a frenzy.

"You are very lucky you weren't charged with assaulting police, only for obstructing.

"Police do not always handle situations as well as they could. Nor do magistrates and diesel fitters,” she said, adding there were more appropriate ways ofdealing with concerns.

"I won't tolerate this sort of treatment of police, nurses or ambulance officers,” Mrs Baldwin said.

She sentenced Gunn to 100 hours community service.