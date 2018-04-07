Rift disappears as united Gympie RSL welcomes new era

NEW ERA: Glen Shepherd and Peter Maddocks prepare to move into a unified future.

NEW ERA: Glen Shepherd and Peter Maddocks prepare to move into a unified future. Renee Albrecht

DAWN has broken on a new era for Gympie's RSL with the sub-branch and club heralding their joint commitment to the future.

RSL Club chairman Glen Shepherd and Sub-branch president Peter Maddocks said the decision to move forward as one unit would be a huge benefit to the community.

"It is about moving forward and supporting the community," Mr Shepherd said.

"I don't think that at any time in years past has there been the integration there will be now. "The difficult path we've come down is over."

Mr Maddocks welcomed the unified vision which both parties were moving towards, and the chance it gave for all parties to make the RSL "bigger, better, and able to give more to the wider community".

"For the first time in two decades the community will be the benefactor," he said.

"This is the result of co-operation between the two bodies.

"It's the best possible result."

He said the sub-branch would be able to concentrate on the welfare of serving and former service members, war widows and Legacy, while the Club would be the centrepiece for the Gympie community through its meals and entertainment.

And the timing could not be better, with Anzac Day commemorations just over the horizon.

"Mr Shepherd and the RSL Club will be providing support to the Sub-branch for Anzac Day," Mr Maddocks said.

Mr Shepherd and Mr Maddocks encouraged everyone to support the organisation.