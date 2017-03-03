32°
Riding out the big dry will take co-operation

Shelley Strachan | 3rd Mar 2017 5:16 AM

THE dry continues unabated in the Gympie region but common sense seems to be prevailing on how to best ride it out.

Organisers of the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride have reluctantly but no doubt wisely decided to defer the event until that part of the region gets some decent rain and the fire threat abates.

Closer to Gympie, farmers along the Lower Wonga lifeblood of Widgee Creek are working together to co-ordinate their own, self-imposed water restrictions so the creek isn't pumped dry and state authorities are not forced to intervene with even harsher restrictions.

Hopefully, irrigators (both residential and rural) along the many other water courses that criss-cross our region can do the same thing and agree on a resolution that is most palatable to everyone involved.

The next week does hold some hope of rainfall, with a 90% chance of showers this weekend and a 50:50 chance of showers through to Wednesday. But the volume of rain predicted will only be a bandaid to the deep dry that now grips most of our region.

We need good, soaking rain and it doesn't look like we are going to get that for quite some time. In the meantime, we should all do our bit to conserve water and support our local farmers in any way we can.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drought dry conditions editorial editorial comment

Clean up on the cards this weekend

CLEANLINESS will be the key word this weekend as Gympie gets set for Clean Up Australia Day.

Letter claims Gympie council is ignoring illegal activity

A Mary River sunrise.

