Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease.
A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease.
Motoring

Riding on the footpath doesn’t mean kids are safe

RACQ education specialist Louise Hart
2nd May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I look out my window each afternoon and watch the neighbour’s kids riding their bikes along the driveway and down the hill on the footpath. These children are away from screens, getting exercise but I still worry about them.

I worry that a reversing car won’t see them as they ride down the footpath. I worry that one will carelessly ride onto the quiet suburban road without looking. I worry a driver travelling 70 km/h instead of 50 km/h won’t be able to stop in time.

Many parents believe their children are safe playing on the driveway or riding down their quiet street, but the truth is these can be very dangerous places. In the past four years alone, 83 children under the age of 14 were hospitalised after they were run over in their own driveway. Many more children were injured playing or riding on the road.

A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease, the local skate park or BMX track are also great places to play. Why not make it a family outing? We could all use some sunshine and fresh air during these times.

Teaching your children about the best places to play, means not only will they continue to stay off their screens, it will be one less thing for you to worry about.

car advice cycling safety motoring advice motoring news racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dangerous driving: Cooloola man on probation

        premium_icon Dangerous driving: Cooloola man on probation

        News A COOLOOLA Cove man has been placed on probation and disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to a dangerous driving charge in Gympie Magistrates Court...

        Food festival gets a taste of virtual world

        Food festival gets a taste of virtual world

        News South Burnett Chef Jason Ford will be taking part of the three-day online event...

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld

        Calls for 'outdated' shark nets to be removed from Noosa

        premium_icon Calls for 'outdated' shark nets to be removed from Noosa

        News Animal protection group calls for more humane alternatives to nets