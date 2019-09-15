Riding motorbikes and shaving off mullets to help Lindsay

Daly's Gym will host its annual motorcycle fundraising ride on September 21 to raise money for Lindsay Smith. Pictured: Mick Daly, Mack Daly, Bruce Baldwin and Gary Anderson

NOW in its ninth year, Daly's Gym will host its annual motorcycle fundraising ride to raise money for 15-year-old Lindsay Smith who has been battling Ewing's sarcoma - an aggressive bone and tissue cancer.

President of Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club Mick Daly said the aim of the event each year was to raise money for someone in the ­community that was in need of the extra funds.

"We are very big on giving to community, somebody in the community," Mr Daly said. "What we do is try and make things a little bit easier for someone in the community."

"We are just trying to help another local out."

In addition to the motorbike ride this year, Gary Anderson and five-year-old Mack Daly will shave off their mullets and donate all funds raised through the 'Bad Boys 4 Bone Cancer' GoFundMe page to Lindsay.

Mr Anderson said although he's had a mullet for most of his life, he was looking forward to shaving it off to raise money for Lindsay and her family.

Mack said he was also looking forward to shaving his head to raise funds for Lindsay.

Mr Daly said half the ­profits made on the day from registrations, sponsorships, raffle tickets, the rugby league jersey auction, multidraw prizes, and drink sales will also go to Lindsay.

The ride is open to anyone with a motorbike or car and who wants to participate.

Lindsay's dad Peter Smith said their family were "really humbled" by the support.

"I can't stress how grateful we are to the Amateur Boxing Club and Gary and Mack for everything they are doing for Lindsay … and all the supporters and sponsors," Mr Smith said.

"(It) is really going to help Lindsay out."

Mr Smith said Lindsay may put the money towards buying her first car.

The fundraising ride will be on next Saturday and registrations will open at 9am at Daly's Gym.

Mack and Gary will have their heads shaved after the ride. There will also be live music through the night.

Each registration costs $40 and will include breakfast, a free burger and beer upon return to the gym, a collector's shirt and a chance to win the highest or lowest score in a poker run.