Riders unite for Scott

GYMPIE's big hearted business community has joined forces with the good sports at the Gympie Motorcycle Club to help the recovery of tragically injured ex-Gympie athlete Scott Hoare.

Scott is the son of Gympie Motorcycle Club life member Mike Hoare.

He suffered life threatening and life changing injuries when he dived over a wave, hit his head on a sandbar and broke the C-5 vertebra in his neck.

That left him quadraplegic, but the skill of surgeons and intensive care staff have combined with Scott's amazing fortitude to get him back on the way to recovery.

He spent two weeks in a hostpical intensive care unit after emergency surgery and has even begun to get some motor control, below his injury.

"At the moment it is only a small contraction on my right foot, but hey, I'll take it,” he said.

Scott has already returned to university and, despite being left tetraplegic by the accident at Coogee Beach, Sydney, last December, he says he will take on wheelchair rugby to help with his recovery.

He says the improvement so far has occurred in a very short time and that has to be a good sign.

Next month, motorcycle club members will have a fund raising day at their Cedar Pocket motocross track.

A major raffle prize of $500 cash has been donated by the Corbet Group.

Other donated prizes include oil and coolant, gift vouchers, goggles, riding wear, a helmet and motorcycle maintenance tools.