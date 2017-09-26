Rider's tourism champs

WINNERS: The Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Award for Tourism went to Rainbow Beach Horse Rides, represented by Jackqueline Soden and Helen Warburton.

WINNER of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award for 2017 has gained not only state and national attention, but has become internationally famous.

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides, established by former police officer Andrew McCarthy just under five years ago, has hosted visitors from Singapore, France, Germany and from right across Australia, making the business a sure-fire finalist in this category.

But, according to the judges several factors nudged the business ahead of other contestants.

As well as attracting local and international tourists to the horse rides - which include riding in the ocean or beaches to mustering and camp drafting - the business's passion to become Australia's premier riding tour specialist for beginners through to experienced riders was evident, the judges said.

"The drive and ambition of management and staff to take this business to new heights was truly inspiring and is reflected in the energy and enthusiasm they show in the variety and quality of services provided,” the judges said.

"This business is a shining example of a successful tourism business, and management and staff are wonderful ambassadors for our region.”

TOURISM FINALISTS

Cooloola Eco Tours

Mary Valley Views B&B

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides

Standown Park

