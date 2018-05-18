Riders praise Gympie Shows country feel

GYMPIE rider Hannah Baade has big dreams and is working towards her goal of show jumping professionally.

Competing at the 2018 Gympie Show, Hannah, 9, loves the competition and uses it to connect with horse Jum Jum Dream Catcher.

"It's fun competing in the different events and it is great way for myself and Jum Jum Dream Catcher to trust each other,” she said.

"I use the dressage events and show jumping to bond and connect with him.”

Hannah has been riding since she was 2 and fell in love with riding from her first time.

"I have been around horses all my life and I always wanted to ride. It is just so enjoyable,” she said.

Competing in different show events, Hannah's passion is in show jumping.

With the professional show jumpers on display at the Show, she found some inspiration.

"I will be working my way up to the big jumps,” she said.

"It is exciting when you are jumping. It feels like you are flying.”

The locals were not the only competitors. Gold Coast rider Georgina Ellis and her family have been coming to the Gympie Show for four years and will head here next year.

Georgina's father Paul said he enjoyed coming to Gympie.

"It is a well-organised show and the stables are fantastic,” he said.

"The Gympie Show is a proper country show and despite how big it's growing it still has a country feel.”

The Ellis family first came to the Gympie Show in 2015 for Georgina's first event and have continued.

"We are all involved and it's a real family sport that we enjoy together,” Mr Ellis said.

"We will be coming back next year.”

The Ellis family were not the only travellers. Clem Smith has been attending the Gympie Show for 20 years.

Smith has been a professional show jumper for 30 years and horse breaker all his life.

"I just fell into show jumping,” he said.

"I did mustering and camp drafting and just loved horses and enjoyed the challenge of riding.

"I travel to New Zealand every six to eight weeks teaching show jumping.”

Smith said when it came to show jumping you had to have a good combination.

"You have to be a partner with your horse and get experience how to ride different jumps, but hard work pays off,” he said.