Paramedics took a bike rider to hospital after a bad crash at Tinbeerwah this morning.

Paramedics took a bike rider to hospital after a bad crash at Tinbeerwah this morning.

A BIKE rider sustained facial injuries so serious they had to be taken to hospital after a bad crash at Tinbeerwah this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics were called to the scene of a bicycle crash at Sunrise Rd at 8.03am.

There they treated one patient, who was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with facial injuries.