Rider rushed to hospital after mountain bike crash

A cyclist has suffered a shoulder injury after they fell from their mountain bike on the Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the corner of Rocky Creek Forest Rd and Radar Hill Rd at Parklands about 11.45am.

She said the rider had sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes after two teenagers were rushed to hospital in two separate crashes at the same Coast motocross park and a man fell from his mountain bike in Aroona.