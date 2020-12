One person is in hospital after a motorbike crash at Glastonbury. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

One person is in hospital after a motorbike crash at Glastonbury. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A motorbike rider has been taken to the Gympie Hospital following reports of a motorbike crash at Glastonbury this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics received a call to a location in the vicinity of Old Greendale Rd at about 8.52am.

From there they took one person to the hospital for further treatment of unspecified injuries.

The person was in a stable condition, per the QAS.

