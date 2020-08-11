Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maroochydore firefighter Sam Cooke rode into Townsville on day 9 of his cancer charity ride from Brisbane to Cairns. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Maroochydore firefighter Sam Cooke rode into Townsville on day 9 of his cancer charity ride from Brisbane to Cairns. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
News

Rider pushes on and urges focus on cancer

Matt Taylor
by
11th Aug 2020 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With a fire truck escort, a Maroochydore cyclist rolled into Townsville on Monday on one of the final legs of his Brisbane-to-Cairns ride for cancer research.

Sam Cooke, a firefighter himself, is completing the 2000km journey to raise money for cancer research and the Mater Foundation.

Carrying with him only what he can fit in his back pocket, including an extra set of clothes and some essentials such as a phone and toothbrush, Mr Cooke said cancer affected everyone.

"Everyone knows people who have been affected by it either in their immediate family, or through close friends," he said.

Maroochydore firefighter Sam Cooke rode into Townsville on day 9 of his cancer charity ride from Brisbane to Cairns. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Maroochydore firefighter Sam Cooke rode into Townsville on day 9 of his cancer charity ride from Brisbane to Cairns. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"The pandemic's got us at the moment but hopefully in a year or two they've got a vaccine for that, but there's no vaccine for cancer so we've got to keep trying to find a treatment.

"My mum passed with cancer in her liver and there's a history of breast cancer in my family, my sister had breast cancer and I've had a gazillion skin cancers burnt off me already."

Monday's journey was a 200km trip from Bowen to Townsville and his ninth on the road, with a rest day in Townsville on Tuesday before the final trip to Cairns.

Mr Cooke has already raised $13,000 with a goal of $20,000.

To donate, head to the QBank for Cancer Ride Facebook page.

Originally published as Rider pushes on and urges focus on cancer

brisbane to cairns cancer cycle cycling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        26yo mum in court after attacking her mother and sister

        Premium Content 26yo mum in court after attacking her mother and sister

        News The young Gympie mother of six said she had been treated for bipolar disorder after...

        • 11th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Putting loved ones into aged care is almost a death sentence

        Premium Content Putting loved ones into aged care is almost a death sentence

        News LETTER: Profits before people has to be stopped

        • 11th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        $6m in new projects for Gympie schools a tradie jobs bonanza

        Premium Content $6m in new projects for Gympie schools a tradie jobs bonanza

        News The big spend will boost jobs throughout the region, with local contractors and...