Rider hospitalised after motorbike crash at Cedar Pocket

A MOTORCYCLIST has been hospitalised this morning after crashing at Cedar Pocket, Queensland Ambulance Media have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash on Cedar Pocket Rd and Beenham Valley Road at around 9.35am, where they found the patient in need of hospital transport.

QAS Media initially stated the patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following the crash, but a spokesman said they were instead taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.