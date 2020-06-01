Rider flown to hospital after Gympie region motorbike crash

A rider was flown to hospital after a motorbike crash in the Gympie region on Friday. Photo Getty Images.

A MOTORBIKE rider was flown to a Sunshine Coast hospital with suspected spinal injuries after a crash at Glen Echo late last week.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said the crash occurred on Glen Echo road at approximately 12.27pm on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics arrived shortly after, with a rescue chopper also tasked to the scene.

The rider was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition later in the afternoon.