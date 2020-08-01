Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious motorbike crash in the Gympie region this morning. FILE PHOTO
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious motorbike crash in the Gympie region this morning. FILE PHOTO
News

Rider flown to hospital after Gympie region motorbike crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Aug 2020 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at Curra this morning.

Paramedics received a call to the incident on Bradys Rd just after 9am, with a rescue chopper tasked to the scene shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had suffered head, chest and neck injuries, but was thought to be in a stable condition.

The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

More Stories

crash emergency injuries
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hollywood superstars give major boost to Gympie tourism

        premium_icon Hollywood superstars give major boost to Gympie tourism

        News Chris and Liam Hemsworth headed to Rainbow Beach earlier this month, giving a much-needed boost to tourism in the region

        GYMPIE’S CUTEST BABY: Winner crowned in last minute race

        premium_icon GYMPIE’S CUTEST BABY: Winner crowned in last minute race

        News Cheeky grin seals deal in close and adorable race

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        premium_icon Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals Queensland’s new COVID-19 case total