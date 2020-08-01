Rider flown to hospital after Gympie region motorbike crash
A MOTORBIKE rider has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at Curra this morning.
Paramedics received a call to the incident on Bradys Rd just after 9am, with a rescue chopper tasked to the scene shortly after.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had suffered head, chest and neck injuries, but was thought to be in a stable condition.
The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.