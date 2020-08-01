Rider flown to hospital after Gympie region motorbike crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious motorbike crash in the Gympie region this morning. FILE PHOTO

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious motorbike crash in the Gympie region this morning. FILE PHOTO

A MOTORBIKE rider has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at Curra this morning.

Paramedics received a call to the incident on Bradys Rd just after 9am, with a rescue chopper tasked to the scene shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had suffered head, chest and neck injuries, but was thought to be in a stable condition.

The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.