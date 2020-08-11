Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rear view of a female police officer standing in the street at night, talking into her radio. Her patrol car is in the background with the emergency lights illuminated. She is wearing a yellow safety vest. Tablet generic
Rear view of a female police officer standing in the street at night, talking into her radio. Her patrol car is in the background with the emergency lights illuminated. She is wearing a yellow safety vest. Tablet generic
Breaking

Rider critically injured in serious Coles Creek crash

Ashley Carter
11th Aug 2020 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorbike rider has suffered critical injuries in a serious crash on the Old Bruce Highway off-ramp at Coles Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the crash on the northbound lanes just after 11pm on Monday and assessed a male rider for critical injuries at the scene.

'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

Community devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating and anyone with information should come forward.

It comes after a 21-year-old Jorn Gilbert died in hospital after his car crashed into a light pole on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil on Thursday.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

forensic crash unit motorbike crash old bruce highway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        Premium Content Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        News Gympie’s new councillors take a crack at some past controversial choices

        Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        Premium Content Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        News The Gympie region mum was also caught with illegal nicotine and pills brought over...

        Thieves target Southside home in overnight burglary

        Premium Content Thieves target Southside home in overnight burglary

        News The crooks stole a handbag and all its contents, a wad of cash and then a car...

        Man turns to drugs after horror skydiving mishap

        Premium Content Man turns to drugs after horror skydiving mishap

        Crime A skydiving accident left a man with spinal injuries