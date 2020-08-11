Rider critically injured in serious Coles Creek crash
A motorbike rider has suffered critical injuries in a serious crash on the Old Bruce Highway off-ramp at Coles Creek.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the crash on the northbound lanes just after 11pm on Monday and assessed a male rider for critical injuries at the scene.
A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating and anyone with information should come forward.
It comes after a 21-year-old Jorn Gilbert died in hospital after his car crashed into a light pole on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil on Thursday.
More to come.