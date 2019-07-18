Menu
Police on scene at a traffic accident on Rosewood-Marburg Road, Rosewood.
ROAD CLOSED: Rider killed in serious crash

Helen Spelitis
Andrew Korner
by and
18th Jul 2019 4:52 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
UPDATE 6PM: A MAN has died, and the road is blocked after a serious crash at Rosewood this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Rosewood-Marburg Rd about 4.15pm today following reports a male motorcycle rider was seriously injured.

Queensland Police confirmed no patients were transported from the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating, and the road has been blocked to traffic.

Diversions are in place and drivers should avoid the area.

 

INITIAL: ONE person is critically injured following a crash involving a car and motorcycle at Rosewood this afternoon.

The crash was reported on Rosewood-Marburg Rd about 4.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says a rescue chopper has been called to transport the critically injured rider, who is understood to have suffered head and leg injuries in the crash.

