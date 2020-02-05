Menu
Cody and Nathan Mann.
News

Ride ‘em cowboy: local father, son duo in action at rodeo

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
5th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
RODEO: The local father-son duo of Nathan and Cody Mann will be in action at the Gympie Bull n Bronc rodeo this Saturday.

Cody Mann was inspired by his Dad and the reason he took up the sport.

“I started junior bull riding at the Gympie Bull n Bronc four-years-ago. After watching my dad compete I wanted to give it a try,” he said.

Cody Mann
“It is great helping Dad get on his bull and watching him ride.

“I am so proud to compete with my Dad.”

The 18-year-old changed to open bareback riding last year.

“I wanted to try something different and I really enjoy it,” he said.

“I do it for the adrenaline rush and to catch up with the friends on the circuit.”

Nathan Mann
Now in his mid-40s Nathan Mann started competing when he was 12.

“I was at a show and they were doing showjumping and they had a rodeo on at the same time. I said to my father that I wanted to have a go,” he said.

Age is no barrier for the senior bull rider.

Cody and Nathan Mann.
“I feel like I still have more rodeos left in me,” he said.

“This year I plan to go to America and compete in a few of their senior rodeos.”

Watch the duo at the Gympie Bull n Bronc at Gympie Showgrounds at 3pm.

Gympie Times

