Ride ‘em cowboy: local father, son duo in action at rodeo
RODEO: The local father-son duo of Nathan and Cody Mann will be in action at the Gympie Bull n Bronc rodeo this Saturday.
Cody Mann was inspired by his Dad and the reason he took up the sport.
“I started junior bull riding at the Gympie Bull n Bronc four-years-ago. After watching my dad compete I wanted to give it a try,” he said.
“It is great helping Dad get on his bull and watching him ride.
“I am so proud to compete with my Dad.”
The 18-year-old changed to open bareback riding last year.
“I wanted to try something different and I really enjoy it,” he said.
“I do it for the adrenaline rush and to catch up with the friends on the circuit.”
Now in his mid-40s Nathan Mann started competing when he was 12.
“I was at a show and they were doing showjumping and they had a rodeo on at the same time. I said to my father that I wanted to have a go,” he said.
Age is no barrier for the senior bull rider.
“I feel like I still have more rodeos left in me,” he said.
“This year I plan to go to America and compete in a few of their senior rodeos.”
Watch the duo at the Gympie Bull n Bronc at Gympie Showgrounds at 3pm.