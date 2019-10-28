Ricciardo lands cruel low blow

Lewis Hamilton stole a win at the Mexican Grand Prix from right under Ferrari's nose as the Italian team botched a one-two start on the grid.

A two-stop strategy for Charles Leclerc saw him drop from pole position to fourth while Sebastian Vettel finished second as Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas rounded out the podium.

Here are all the talking points from the race.

RICCIARDO REMINDS VERSTAPPEN WHO'S TOP DOG

Daniel Ricciardo put Max Verstappen in his place.

Daniel Ricciardo showed former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen no mercy as he reminded the youngster of his qualifying debacle after the race.

Verstappen qualified fastest but was slapped with a three-place grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags after Bottas crashed and his race went from bad to worse when a punctured tyre saw him drop to last place.

Verstappen recovered to finish sixth but Ricciardo hit him with a low blow, letting him know his rapid qualifying lap didn't count.

Last year Ricciardo set the record for the fastest lap at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit and was filthy when Verstappen pipped him by one one-thousandth of a second this weekend.

However, that mark was discounted and Ricciardo took advantage of that when being interviewed by Verstappen in front of journalists in the paddock.

"My weekend is better because I still hold the lap record," Ricciardo said with a giant smile when Verstappen asked him how his race went. "No, that was harsh.

"When I saw it (Verstappen's fastest qualifying lap) yesterday I was already angry after my qualifying and I saw (he was) one one-thousandth of a second faster.

"I was close (to smashing a door)."

Thankfully no doors were harmed after Verstappen's penalty meant Ricciardo held onto bragging rights.

Ricciardo was happy to joke after improving from a starting position of 13th to finish eighth, and he'll be pleased just to keep his points this time around after Renault was disqualified from the Japanese Grand Prix for using an illegal driver aid in its cars.

But as the season dwindles to a close so too does Ricciardo's disappointing debut with the French team, who he joined after quitting Red Bull in 2018. Renault is fifth in the constructors' standings and the Aussie is 10th in the drivers' championship and he was never in the hunt to challenge the frontrunners in Mexico - which has been the story of his season.

Former F1 star turned Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle said it "still pains me" to see Ricciardo drifting along aimlessly in the midfield with his new employer.

"It just seems a waste of his speed and talent," Brundle said.

Renault was looking at a double points finish but disaster struck when Nico Hulkenberg, coming ninth, was bumped off the track by Daniil Kvyat on the final corner of the race.

Kvyat was given a 10-second time penalty for the careless move.

'WHAT ON EARTH?' FERRARI'S BIG BLUNDER

Charles Leclerc was denied a shot at victory in Mexico.

There will be plenty of questions being asked at Ferrari after it failed to convert a one-two start on the grid into a race win.

Leclerc started on pole ahead of Vettel and while they maintained their advantage at the start of the race, the decision to pit Leclerc early proved a costly one.

He finished fourth after a two-stop strategy while Vettel was unable to put enough pressure on Hamilton and had to settle for second.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admitted it was an error to pit Leclerc twice and former F1 star Jolyon Palmer agreed, perplexed as to why Ferrari would make him stop and surrender a lead which he never recovered.

"Why did Leclerc pit from the race lead?" Palmer said on the BBC's radio broadcast. "Why on earth did Ferrari call Leclerc, who was looking fine, in ahead of Vettel?

"They've put him in a tricky position."

Leclerc's situation was made even worse by a bungled second pit stop and he lost four seconds that prevented him from making a real charge at the podium in the final laps.

Binotto said the team made the move with good intentions but in hindsight it was the wrong call.

"I think what we did was right but you look at it now at the end of the race from a different perspective," he said.

"Looking at our data from yesterday we didn't consider the one-stop, looking now that wasn't the right choice.

"We lost some time at the pit-stop with Charles, he could've been a lot closer to the cars at the end of the race."

Leclerc was diplomatic about the strategy, even suggesting he should have taken more responsibility in telling his team a one-stop race was a much better option.

"The second stint was not particularly great," he said. "We knew it would be a two-stop early, but then everyone else did a one-stop.

"I think I need to do some work in the race, especially on the strategy that has not been that good but I need to come on the radio and help the team make the right decision like Seb did."

CHAOS REIGNS IN MEXICO CITY

Max Verstappen was caught up in some early drama.

The race started in chaotic fashion and a couple of more blunders hurt drivers' chances as the grand prix continued.

Stewards quickly decided Vettel had no case to answer after he and Hamilton made contact on the opening lap, which resulted in the Brit being pushed off the track.

In the same lap Verstappen ended up on the grass as Hamilton found himself in the wars.

The Dutchman dropped to last place after an early puncture to his tyre but he was soon replaced at the back of the pack by Lando Norris after a pit stop shambles. The McLaren driver was given the green light to head back onto the track but one of his wheels wasn't attached properly and after accelerating he knew something was wrong.

The garage crew raced out and had to push Norris back into the pits to ensure the wheel was fully fixed but he never recovered.

"I know this is a load of s***, now we're going to show what we could have done," Norris's engineer said over the team radio at the time.

However, Norris didn't get that chance, forced to retire because his car wasn't up to finishing the race.

Kimi Raikkonen also retired with car troubles for Alfa Romeo while his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi was another to have problems in pit lane. He was dropped off the jack with his rear right tyre loose, costing him valuable time as he crossed the line in 14th.