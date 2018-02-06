Revisit Gympie of 1868 in broadsheet edition of the paper

CELEBRATING OUR HISTORY: Gympie Times Staff at the opening of the new building between Mary St and Nash St in 1952. (At the window) Terry Ramsey and Ron Ronald, with (from left) Jack Bennett, Ray Clark, Norm Phillips, Ira Pilkington, June Dodt (now Reilly), Stan McBride, Sam Steele, Wes Fleming, Barry Cornwell, Heather Saxelby (Macdonnell), Nancy McGregor, Kep Jeynes and Jim Saunders.

CELEBRATING OUR HISTORY: Gympie Times Staff at the opening of the new building between Mary St and Nash St in 1952. (At the window) Terry Ramsey and Ron Ronald, with (from left) Jack Bennett, Ray Clark, Norm Phillips, Ira Pilkington, June Dodt (now Reilly), Stan McBride, Sam Steele, Wes Fleming, Barry Cornwell, Heather Saxelby (Macdonnell), Nancy McGregor, Kep Jeynes and Jim Saunders. Renee Albrecht

THE very first edition of The Gympie Times was a broadsheet printed on February 15, 1868, and to celebrate our 150th birthday this year there will be a range of special publications and give-aways.

Kicking off next Thursday will be a one-off, black and white broadsheet edition of The Gympie Times, boasting the original look and masthead and packed with the usual Thursday news and content.

It will also have a lift-out colour section with the TV Guide, Classifieds and more.

It will be something special. A journey to the past.

Hot on the heels of this, next Saturday, February 17, we launch our fabulous GT150 bronze coin give-away.

Last year's G150 coin promotion celebrating Gympie's 150th birthday was incredibly successful, with the celebratory coins running out the door so fast some people sadly missed out.

Don't let that happen this time, with the GT 150 coins marking The Gympie Times 150th birthday and adding to this very special collection.

The week following our broadsheet edition, starting Thursday, February 22, will be the first of 15 double-page spreads, celebrating 150 decades of history recorded in the pages of The Gympie Times. What were the big events, stories, disasters and celebrations of each of those decades? What were Gympie folk talking about, debating, worrying about and doing in each decade?

We will reproduce those stories and photos, and so much more as we work our way through the decades using the archives of The Gympie Times, starting with the 1860s on February 22.

We want you, our readers and subscribers, to be a part of our celebrations.

Any families celebrating a birth, birthday and/or anniversary notice can put their notice in our February 15 broadsheet edition at a special price.

Call into our Nash Street offices for more information or phone 5480 4200 before 3pm next Tuesday, February 13.