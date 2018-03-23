Menu
The revised concept plan for the Rattler RV park released on Friday, March 23.
Council News

Revised plan released for $1.1 million Rattler RV park

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Mar 2018 10:07 AM

GYMPIE Regional Council has today released a revised concept plan for the proposed RV Park in Tozer Street, at the northern end of the station precinct.

CLICK HERE: The original concept plan for the Rattler RV Park

This revised plan is now awaiting approval from the State government as it will be part-funded through the Building Better Regions program.

The new/old station's future will include a significant area set aside as a 24-hour overnight stay RV park, intended to bring the grey nomad dollar to town.

Councillors were told the proximity of the area to the CBD would benefit the Gympie town centre, complement the operations of the Rattler and cement the Tozer St precinct's role as a well situated attraction in itself.

Funding for the project totals $1,100,000, with $550,000 funded by the Queensland Government Department of State Development Building our Regions fund and the $550,000 funded by Gympie Regional Council.

FLOW-ON: An earlier artists view of the planned Old Gympie Railway Station RV stopover facility, predicted to boost tourism spending in the CBD.
The park is a space for self-contained vehicles and will include waste and septic removal points, 13 RV bays, tables, seating, landscaping.

The construction is scheduled for the first half of next year, with the park completed around September 2019 (weather permitting).

grey nomads gympie council gympie development gympie regional council rattler rv park tozer street
