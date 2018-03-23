Revised plan released for $1.1 million Rattler RV park

The revised concept plan for the Rattler RV park released on Friday, March 23.

GYMPIE Regional Council has today released a revised concept plan for the proposed RV Park in Tozer Street, at the northern end of the station precinct.

This revised plan is now awaiting approval from the State government as it will be part-funded through the Building Better Regions program.

The new/old station's future will include a significant area set aside as a 24-hour overnight stay RV park, intended to bring the grey nomad dollar to town.

Councillors were told the proximity of the area to the CBD would benefit the Gympie town centre, complement the operations of the Rattler and cement the Tozer St precinct's role as a well situated attraction in itself.

Funding for the project totals $1,100,000, with $550,000 funded by the Queensland Government Department of State Development Building our Regions fund and the $550,000 funded by Gympie Regional Council.

The park is a space for self-contained vehicles and will include waste and septic removal points, 13 RV bays, tables, seating, landscaping.

The construction is scheduled for the first half of next year, with the park completed around September 2019 (weather permitting).