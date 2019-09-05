REVIEW: Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones

THERE should be a productivity warning on Sennheiser's new premium Momentum headphones.

The sound is so good and the sheep leather is so comfortable, it's easy to get lost in your music for hours, even days.

We've spent almost a week testing the third generation, wireless headphones across a range of music, as well as taking in movies, watching Netflix and even checking out 8D sound demonstrations on Youtube.

The top of the range headphones are being unveiled at one of IFA, Europe's big tech show in Berlin, and based on our experience, they are sure to impress.

The sound is what you would expect from headphones costing almost $600. Listening to some of my favourite songs, I heard nuances I hadn't heard before - from the deeper punchy base lines to every string of a guitar being played.

The mid range, vocals and treble are all just as impressive. Put on INXS' Kick and you feel the kick, while the vocal tones of Missy Higgins are beautifully rendered.

On the same weekend we were testing, my daughter was interning at a music festival which featured a night of orchestra. Returning home, I was taken straight back to the festival while listening to a range of orchestra numbers on the headphones.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless also feature cutting edge technology which means they start up as soon as you unfold them and pause when you take them off your head.

I've been using earphones with controls on both sides, so it took a little while to get accustomed to having the controls on the right headphone only.

But they are simple enough with buttons for playing, pausing, forwarding songs and turning the volume up and down.

There's also another control for changing from active noise cancellation to transparent hearing. The noise cancellation almost took out the incessant barking of our dog just behind her dinnertime. Crank up the music a little louder and she's gone.

As you would expect, there's voice activation so you can use Google Assistant or Siri to change your music, play the next song or turn the volume up or down. Amazon Alexa integration will be available soon with a firmware update via the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Generally, I prefer earphones rather than headphones, especially during the summer when it is a little hotter. But these headphones are both lightweight and super comfortable.

The smart technology to switch the headphones on and off is pretty clever.

Even if you are watching a YouTube clip, if you take the headphones off, the sound will cut off in a matter of seconds. Put them back on and the sound starts again.

TRACKER: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones feature a integrated Bluetooth TILE technology tracker so you can find them.

Taking calls on the headphones is also very simple via the three-button interface. There's a guide to the buttons attached to the headphones when you take them out of the box, so you don't have to dive into the manual.

The headphones quickly paired to the phone - and can be paired to multiple devices.

Sennheiser says the sound comes via 42mm transducers to reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording.

The company has been around since 1945 and certainly has a strong reputation for quality sound reproduction.

The headphones offer support for codecs including AptX, AAC, and SBC, as well as AptX Low Latency for synchronising audio with onscreen visuals.

You can also customise the built-in equalizer via Sennheiser's Smart Control app. It might come in handy for those who find the sound a little too bass heavy.

HOW DO THEY LOOK?

Momentum's combination of genuine sheepskin leather on the earpads and pearl-blasted stainless steel sliders provide for a luxurious and classy looking device.

The batteries are designed to give you 17 hours of continuous use.

The fabric carry case is not as classy as other cases in the higher end headphone market, but it is certainly easy to pack into your airport carry-on.

Momentum Wireless has a integrated Bluetooth TILE technology tracker so they can be found via the TILE app if you leave them behind.

The new Momentum Wireless is available in black for $599.95 AU. A sandy white colour variant will be available from November.