Review leaves senior police roles up in air

THE promotions of 36 of Queensland's most senior police officers are in jeopardy after a review of the appointments recommended their roles be "lapsed" due to a flawed recruitment process.

Inspectors, superintendents and chief superintendents - including those who have been working to manage Queensland's coronavirus response - are now awaiting their fate as Commissioner Katarina Carroll seeks "urgent advice" on what to do.

The 36 positions were recruited using an external company and the successful applicants announced late last year.

It is understood up to 150 police officers applied for the 36 positions.

Some of those who applied for positions were believed to have been unhappy the recruitment process had little to do with specific policing methods.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll is seeking advice on the recruitment issue. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The review recommended the process begin again "at the earliest possible time".

A statement provided to The Courier-Mail on Tuesday night said the review was focused on the application process rather than the merit of those awarded promotions.

"The Review Commissioner has recommended the appointments of 36 officers be lapsed," the statement said.

"The Review Commissioner's findings remain under consideration by Commissioner Carroll.

"The Commissioner is focused on the welfare of QPS members and is seeking urgent legal advice to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

One senior officer said the ramifications were huge for the Queensland Police Service.

"If she follows the advice of the independent review there's going to be a lot of people pissed off, but if she rejects it then that sends a pretty bad message to the whole of the QPS," they said.

"She's between a rock and a hard place."

The positions involve officers from right across the state, including some in high profile roles.

The statement from police said the review process "occurs in accordance with the Police Service Administration Act" and "includes the referral of recommendations for consideration to the Police Commissioner by the Commissioner for Police Service Reviews".

It is understood that while Commissioner Carroll can rule on the appointments, officers who don't agree with the decision can seek judicial review.

Originally published as Review leaves senior police roles up in air