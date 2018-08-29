REVEALED: Your pick for Gympie's favourite beauty therapists

WINNING TEAM: La Mode Hair and Beauty has been crowned the best in the region. Whitney Turner (left) and Nicole Tones, who each hold a beauty diploma and laser licence.

STYLING UP in Gympie has never been any easier with beauty therapists galore, working long hours to ensure you looking stunning for a night out.

The Gympie Times did a Facebook call-out last week with the top 5 beauticians revealed.

La Mode Hair and Beauty have taken out the crown from a crowded field in which more than 15 of the region's beauticians were nominated.

Find out who made the top five, and what readers had to say about them, below.

1. La Mode Hair and Beauty

The team at La Mode Hair and Beauty, Salon and Clinic in Gympie are here to help you.

They cover most aspects of the hair and beauty industry including Napoleon Makeup, creative gel and acrylic nails, IPL, microdermabrasion, waxing, cuts, colours, amore hair extensions, keratin straightening, sun FX spray tans and knotty boy dreads.

The team at La Mode carry and use well trusted brands including wella, goldwell, napoleon perdis, GHD, SunFX.

Owner Loretta Isaacs said she was proud of her teams success.

"It's an honour being named Gympie's best beauty therapist, without my dedicated staff this wouldn't have been possible,” she said.

"You girls rock. A huge shout out to our loyal clients for your contributed support, we love you all.”

What you said

Jess Riches: Le mode for me. My brows have never looked so god dam fine.

Casey Reedman: Nicole and Whitney at La Mode hair and beauty.

2. Blush Beauty Room

Located on Mary St, the Blush Beauty room offers spray tanning, shellac nails, tinting, waxing, makeup, lash extensions, skin treatments and lash lift / perm to its clients.

What you said

Arleen Broad: Blush beauty of course...beautiful inside and out.

Tex Fit: Tiana Tisdell blush beauty room. Makes my old head look better.

Charisse Smillie: I say Tiana Tisdell at Blush Beauty.

Alannah Moran: Hands down Tiana from Blush Beauty Room.

3. Girly Girlz Beauty

This beautician has been regarded as one of the best by many customers on Facebook.

Run by Jess Kirchhofer at her home, the company was established six years ago and has been doing well amongst the Gympie community.

Ms Kirchhofer was ecstatic with the news that her business made the top five.

"I'd like to thank all of my beautiful customers,” she said.

For bookings, please phone 0413441330.

What you said

Casey Prichard: Jessalin Kirchhofer at girly girlz beauty she is the best by far.

Dianne Gavel-Carroll: Girly girlz beauty. Best spray tan I have ever had so many admirers at my daughters wedding.

4. Your Serenity

It's all about escape, indulgence, time out and you.

The company believes when you invest time in yourself, it better be time worth investing, this is why luxury comes standard with every service we offer.

You can phone them on 54812568 to book an appointment.

What you said

Mel Gastigar: Naomi Talia From your serenity.

Monique Tryhorn: Naomi and Shelly at Your Serenity.

5. Chill Beauty Bar

Located on Mary St, this company was voted in the top 5 for beauticians within the Gympie region.

Chill beauty bar is the new boutique nail, beauty and hair destination offering the latest treatments from head to toe.

What you said

Kerrie Walker: Chantelle at chill beauty bar.

Nicole Spinks: Chantelle hands down. So professional. The salon is fabulous and her work is impeccable.