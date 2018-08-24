REVEALED: Your pick for Gympie region's favourite cafe

Our Facebook readers have delivered a tie when it comes to naming who the region's favourite cafe is.

EVERYONE loves a good coffee, and in Gympie there is no shortage in a callout for who readers thought was the region's best producing a tie.

SoMa SoMa and Farmer and Son have taken out the joint-crown from a crowded field in which more than 20 of the region's cafes were nominated.

Find out who made the top five, and what readers had to say about them, below.

1a and 1b. SoMa SoMa and Farmer and Sun

IN LESS than two years of operation SoMa SoMa has made a mark in Gympie, a result which owner John O'Brien said he "did not anticipate”.

"We were just doing a shop and put the coffee machine in,” he said.

"And it's just grown from public demand.”

SoMa SoMa staff Kat Nichols, Manu Bugallo, Jesse Setani, owner John O'Brien, Lilly Klein and Abby Bowyer tied for top cafe among our Facebook readers with Farmer and Sun. Scott Kovacevic

While it might sound like a far cry from his previous career managing a school camp, Mr O'Brien (who runs SoMa SoMa with his partner Sandra Phoenix) said that was not the case.

"It's still all about meeting everyone's needs and trying to do it with as much style as possible,” he said.

Farmer and Sun owner Sharla Watson said she was happy not only about the nomination, but also the company the business was in.

"We love SoMa SoMa as well so it's nice to be on par with them,” she said.

Cafe by Farmer and Sun owner Sharla Watson. Scott Kovacevic

Now in their third year of business, she said the result was a wonderful reflection of the hard work her staff put in.

She thanked the "customers who continue to choose to support us”.

"It's good to see repeat customers,” she said.

What you said

Dayne N Shelley: Amazing, fresh, locally grown produce used. Most delicious cafe in Gympie.

Billy Balkin: SOMA SOMA all day every day food and coffee is great.

Donelle and Peter Shaw: My favourite for all sorts of reasons. Coffee, food, people...

3. Toucan Coffee

THE Bruce Highway-based coffee shop, which opened more than three years ago, claimed third place among our online readers.

While the quality of the coffee was a point of pride, many also pointed to their unique drive through service as a huge bonus.

When combined which given their locale, it is easy to understand how Toucan has become the place for travellers to grab their morning (or afternoon) shot of caffeine.

Everyone loves a coffee, and Gympie has plenty on offer. Paul Donaldson BUN270217TQS14

What you said

Jimmy Dussell: Best coffee I get all day between Gympie-Gladstone.

Jay Jackson: Great service. Amazing hot chocolates.

Melissa Kirkwood: Amazing coffee great service and scrumptious cakes and food.

Cyndi Jackson: Great drive through service.

Paul O'Donnell: For a great coffee and friendly service every time.

4. Craft Punk Espresso

TAKING out the fourth place among our online reader's choices is this stylish cafe which turned two-years-old two months ago.

While it opened with an eye on opening up Gympie's coffee market to new flavours, it has become fan-favourite for its food and atmosphere as well.

Craft Punk Espresso owner Camille Nash. Renee Albrecht

What you said

Kim Tibby-Orring'e: Hugely underrated. Can not fault them.

Anna Tennant: I actually really have to agree. I always forget they're there but have always had amazing food and coffee there.

Michaela Dodt: By far the best coffee in town.

Adam Randell: Consistently the best coffee in town.

5. Gympie Gold Museum Cafe

COMBINING heritage and hot beverages, the Gympie Gold Museum Cafe has become a shining nugget of joy in its own right.

Honorable mentions: DCafe, Kandanga Kitchen, Emilias, Mama Dees, Paninis, Raffinitis, Sunshine Cafe Mitre 10, Rattler Station Cafe.