Revealed: World’s hottest young royals

Move over Prince Harry, it’s all about King Arthur – as Princess Margaret’s grandson is fast becoming an internet legend — as well as other hot royals around the world.

Move over Prince Harry, it’s all about King Arthur – as Princess Margaret’s grandson is fast becoming an internet legend — as well as other hot royals around the world.

Move over Prince Harry, it's all about King Arthur - as Princess Margaret's grandson is fast becoming an internet legend - as well as other hot royals around the world.

Here's a list of a new generation of royals happily putting the dazzle back into the world's oldest dynasties.

ARTHUR CHATTO

He might only be 26th in line to the throne, but Arthur Chatto has been crowned Britain's hottest young royal, if you go by recent social media chatter.

When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, fled Britain last year, it looked like they had taken a lot of the royal glamour with them.

Arthur Chatto, son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto. Picture: Instagram/@artchatto

But since Arthur, the 22-year-old youngest son of Daniel and Lady Sarah Chatto - daughter of Princess Margaret - has been posting workouts on Edinburgh-based gym Bound Fitness's social media his have not been the only pulses racing.

The University of Edinburgh student is a qualified personal trainer and fitness fanatic - last year rowing round the UK for charity and breaking records as the youngest person to do so.

Arthur Chatto has been branded a “thirst trap”. Picture: Instagram

His Instagram feed is full of pics of him having fun with university girlfriend Lizzie Friend, as well as buff snaps and his 215,000 followers have branded him a "thirst trap" while E! Online called him "the royal heart-throb we need right now".

SAM CHATTO

But wait, there's more! Arthur's older brother, Samuel Chatto, 25th in line to the throne, is the perfect counterbalance to Action Man Arthur.

Royal Samuel Chatto is a potter. Picture: Instagram

Sam, 24, who also went to the University of Edinburgh, has forged a career as a potter. He describes himself as "a British artist and maker currently working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood-fired ceramics" and regularly posts pictures of him and his potter's wheel for his 81,000 Instagram followers.

He is also a yoga teacher and in 2018 travelled to India with his vegan blogger girlfriend Sophie Pipe to complete his training.

PRINCE NIKOLAI OF DENMARK

Over in Europe, Prince Nikolai of Denmark is king of the catwalk. The nephew of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, is seventh in line for the throne and at 21 has already modelled for Dior and Burberry.

The modest prince says he doesn't aspire to be a model forever and is studying at Copenhagen Business School.

"I do not want a career as a model. I'd rather look at it as a job, which can help me along the way while educating me," he told a Danish magazine.

His 18-year-old younger brother Prince Felix, also shares his good looks.

LADY AMELIA WINDSOR

Another model royal and royal model, is Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent and 39th in line for the throne.

Lady Amelia Windsor has done some modelling. Picture: Instagram

The 25-year-old was previously crowned by Tatler as "The Most Beautiful Member of the Royal Family".

She also studied at the University of Edinburgh (maybe the royals get a but-one-get-one-free deal on the fees), has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana, worked for Azzedine Alaïa and Bulgari and has 87,000 Instagram followers.

PRINCE CONSTANTINE-ALEXIOS OF GREECE AND DENMARK

Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos, has also walked the Dior catwalk and bears more than a little resemblance to a handsome young Prince Philip.

"Tino," as he is known to friends, is Prince William's godson and was raised in the UK and went to Georgetown University in the US.

The 22-year-old hunky royal is artistic and his stylish Instagram page has 178,000 followers.

PRINCE MATEEN OF BRUNEI

The sultan of Instagram is Prince Mateen of Brunei. The 10th child of the Sultan of Brunei has an incredible 2.3 million followers, who love his polo-playing, topless-poolside and army-action pics.

Prince Mateen of Brunei is the 10th child of the Sultan of Brunei. Picture: Instagram

The photogenic 29-year-old, who is fifth in line to the throne, is smart and fit, getting a masters' degree from the University of London and qualifying as a helicopter pilot.

Mateen's older gay brother Prince Azim, recently died aged 38, amid international condemnation of Brunei's homophobic laws.

LADY AMELIA AND ELIZA SPENCER

They might not technically be royals, but Harry and William's cousins have been dubbed the "next generation of England's most glamorous dynasty," by Tatler, which made twin sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, cover stars this month.

The 28-year-old daughters of Earl Spencer and nieces of Diana, Princess of Wales, grew up in South Africa with their mother Victoria, where they live their life away from the spotlight.

Amelia is engaged to South African estate agent Greg Mallett and says she is "considering" family pile Althorp as a possible venue. Nice to have options.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer. Picture: Tatler magazine

Lady Kitty Spencer. Picture: Instagram

LADY KITTY SPENCER

The twins' older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, however, prefers to live her life in front of the lens.

The model, who works with Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari, lives with her 61-year-old fashion tycoon fiance Michael Lewis and regularly shares her jet-set life with her 518,000 Instagram fans.

She recently posted images inside her $34 million central London home telling the Evening Standard newspaper its interiors were her "most indulgent purchase" to date.

LOUIS SPENCER, VISCOUNT ALTHORP

Still with the Spencers: Kitty and the twins' brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, 26, may be the youngest, but according to traditional male primogeniture, will inherit and become earl after his father Charles.

He attended, yes, you guessed it, The University of Edinburgh and although not on social media, the dashing young heir hit the headlines when he appeared at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

He occasionally pops up on Kitty's Instagram - and once, bizarrely, Nicki Minaj's.

Originally published as Revealed: World's hottest young royals

The young royal is super fit. Picture: Instagram/@artchatto

Samuel Chatto is 25th in line to the British throne. Picture: Instagram

Lady Amelia Windsor is 39th in line for the throne. Picture: Instagram