A rural fire fighter from Gunalda lights up bushland on Raspberry Lane Curra
REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

Arthur Gorrie
10th Jan 2020 8:12 AM
WET weather influences are predicted to bring a wet week to Gympie, starting at the weekend.

The good news is that forces at work changing our weather are predicted to bring wet weather benefits to much of Australia, including bushfire ravaged areas of New South Wales and Victoria.

The Higgins Storm Chasing website reports on the return to normal Indian Ocean water temperatures and to normal Southern Ocean influences, affecting where the high and low pressure systems are across Australia.

Abnormal conditions had pushed low pressure areas north and “destroyed” moisture across New South Wales, ACT and Queensland, because of associated very hot and dry westerly winds.

“This was a major influence on the bushfires across Victoria and New South Wales, generating hot dry conditions.

“The monsoon was two months late across Northern Australia, but its finally developing now,” the site says.

