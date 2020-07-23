Revealed: Why coach’s tribunal hearing was delayed

Cooroy boxing coach Mark Evans’ tribunal hearing with Boxing Australia has been delayed from COVID-19 crisis.

Cooroy boxing coach Mark Evans’ tribunal hearing with Boxing Australia has been delayed from COVID-19 crisis.

Cooroy boxing coach Mark Evans' tribunal hearing with Boxing Australia over "serious" allegations has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis and travel restrictions.

Boxing Australia chief executive Josh O'Brien was unable to provide a hearing date for Mr Evans, who is the coach at Impact Boxing Academy.

"Given the current environment with COVID-19 and travel restrictions, the tribunal is keeping flexible regarding a date," Mr O'Brien told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mr O'Brien said on June 30 that the hearing would take place in "coming weeks".

But as Victoria's coronavirus case numbers rose it became unfeasible.

Coach steps down temporarily amid 'serious' allegations

Boxing coach speaks out in light of tribunal hearing

He was able to provide an explanation into how the tribunal process worked.

"The complainant and party complained of have an opportunity to submit any statements or documentation, and are then given an opportunity to respond to what has been submitted by the other party," Mr O'Brien said.

"The tribunal may request particular material from either party during this time."

Mr O'Brien said the collection of evidence period took about six weeks before a hearing in front of a three-person panel was held.

"After a hearing it may take up to one or two weeks for the tribunal to complete the determination and parties are advised of the outcome," he said.

Mr Evans volunteered to stand down temporarily from his position as Boxing Queensland president amid the allegations, which he "strenuously" denied.

Mr Evans told the Daily last month the allegations were "vicious untruths" and he did not bring the sport of boxing into any disrepute.

Mr O'Brien would not disclose the details of the allegations but said they were "serious".