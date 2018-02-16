Revealed: who will run, who won't, in Gympie by-election

EX-Gympie Regional Council engineer Bob Fredman will not be alone in nominating for the upcoming Division 8 council by-election.

Two former councillors have also made announcements about standing for the Mary Valley division, effectively vacated on Tuesday when Cr James Cochrane announced his resignation.

Mr Fredman announced the next day that he would be a candidate.

At that stage he was on his own.

But now, on Day 4, two former councillors have been mentioned in rumours about the by-election.

Former Widgee and Cooloola shire councillor Julie Walker, defeated by Mr Cochrane at the 2016 council poll, announced her candidacy late Thursday night.

Mr Cochrane defeated Mrs Walker by just over 100 votes, 1428 votes to 1319.

In Thursday night Facebook post, Mrs Walker said:

"A note to say. I will definitely be throwing my hat in the ring for the upcoming by-election, Div 8 GRC. Experience does matter!”

The announcement was quickly followed by 15 favourable comments, including from another former councillor, Rae Gate

"Good on you Julie!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, former Gympie and Cooloola mayor Mick Venardos said rumours of his candidacy were baseless.

He said this had been raised with him by Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran.

"I rang him at 4.55pm about another matter and he asked me about the rumour he said was going around.

"I told him no,” Mr Venardos said.

"I'm 82 years old and I've had 29 years in local government, but I hung up my boots years ago,” he said.

"I've got to spend time with my wife and family.

"It's nice to hear people think I might still be able to represent people in the community, but no way.”

Mr Venardos said he had rung Cr Curran about Widgee engineering, which faces council town planning action which owners say may force them to close down.

Mr Venardos said he had heard a claim that a Venardos council had shut down the Wises Road sawmill in similar circumstances.

This was not true. The sawmill had been closed by the then Environmental Protection Agency, not the council, Mr Venardos said.

Mr Venardos, who had not heard at that stage of Mrs Walker's announcement, said he was confident Mr Fredman could make the transition from council employee to councillor.

"He'll do a fine job,” Mr Venardos said.