REVEALED: Which lotto numbers get drawn the most

Nothing is guaranteed, but it seems some numbers have turned up more often than others in the past 32 years. Matthew Deans

WHILE thousands of people were no disappointed to find they were not Gympie's mystery millionaire (for whom the search is still on), there may still be a silver lining for the eternally hopeful.

While the odds of scoring the six winning numbers remain slim, it turns out that on Saturday Lotto some numbers do occur more often than others.

According to data from the Lott, who conduct Australia's draws, those looking to up their chances on Saturday Lotto might be best off picking number 1, which has been drawn 335 times in the past 32 years.

Of course as every hopeful knows it takes more than a single number to claim the top prize, and other numbers which have been most common since July 1, 1985 are 5, 7, 8, 11 and 40.

On the opposite end of the scale, the number which was drawn the least in that time was 44 (274 times).

The search is still on for Gympie's mystery millionaire. John Gass

Other numbers which turned up with less frequency include 14, 17, 27, 30, 35 and 39.

For those who believe in the law of averages, 29 is the number most overdue having last been drawn 15 weeks ago.

It had also been more than 10 weeks since the numbers 3, 15, 20 and 32 were drawn on a Saturday.

If you're looking for a leg up on Oz Lotto, the most commonly drawn numbers since October 2005 have been 33, 19 and 25 and 40 while the least drawn numbers were 10, 11, 24 and 42.

In the Powerball draw, which only has had results recorded from March 2013, the most common numbers were 32, 26, 4 and 23, while least likely to turn up were 28, 21, 11, 1 and 2.

The most drawn Powerball was 5, while 14 and 16 had shown up the least.