REVEALED: Where Gympie’s most serious crashes occur

The intersection of the Bruce Highway and the Wide Bay Highway reported the highest number of serious crashes in the past decade.

INTERSECTIONS at Tin Can Bay and near the Rattler have crept into an otherwise Bruce Highway-dominated list as areas where the most serious crashes happen.

Data from Transport and Main Roads reveal the corners of Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd, and Station Rd and Tozer St, recorded among the highest serious crashes in the past decade with five each.

These were topped only by the notorious Bells Bridge ­intersection, which reported six serious crashes and nine serious casualties.

They also tied with the highway’s intersection with David Dr at Curra, which had five serious crashes since 2009 and seven serious casualties.

Debris from a crash near Bells Bridge.

The highway’s southbound Mary Valley Rd offramp rounded out the top five.

However a TMR spokesman said having several serious crashes at intersections did not automatically make them “black spots, dangerous or of greater risk”.

“A risk assessment requires a more detailed investigation conducted by a road safety engineer or technical officer who is experienced in conducting road safety audit and crash analysis,” he said.

Other intersections to ­record serious crashes were: the Bruce Highway and Benson/McCullough Rd; the Bruce Highway and Monkland St; the Bruce Highway and Hall Rd; Cox Rd and the Mary Valley Rd; the Old Bruce Highway and Tandur Kybong Rd; and the northbound Bruce Highway offramp to the Mary Valley Rd.

Emergency services at a crash on Station Rd.

The spokesman said that upgrades were on the cards ­f­or several of these intersections.

These include a roundabout for the Bells Bridge intersection as part of a $14 million funding package from the Federal and State governments, and an overweight detection system at the Mary Valley Rd offramps.

“We all have a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules and drive to conditions,” the spokesman said.