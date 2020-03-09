Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

Aldi Loganholme is completely out of toilet paper with stocks on order. Picture: Judith Kerr

Aldi Loganholme is completely out of toilet paper with stocks on order. Picture: Judith Kerr

TOILET paper shortages across Brisbane and southeast Queensland hit critical levels at the weekend with many supermarkets sold out and unable to restock.

The panic buying, sparked by coronavirus fears, has led to extraordinary scenes across Australia as customers fight it out for the last of toilet paper supplies.

We've been in contact with numerous supermarkets across southeast Queensland to find out what they had available and when they would be restocking.

SPRINGFIELD



IGA Springfield owner Terry Slaughter said their stocks were completely sold out all weekend with people panic buying three packs instead of one.

"Our supplies will come in tomorrow (Tuesday), if it arrives and I'll probably restrict it to one pack per customer," he said.

"Everyone at IGA in Queensland will be trying to get stock out.

"There's no rationale, supply has not been in question, it's a crazy thing."

Aldi Loganholme is completely out of toilet paper with stocks on order. Picture: Judith Kerr

LOGAN

Shoppers were doing the rounds over the weekend on the hunt for elusive toilet paper.

Toilet paper shelves at shops at the Hyperdome and all the way to Woolworths at Victoria Point were bare.

A spokesman for Aldi Victoria Point and Hyperdome said more supplies had been ordered but strong demand had seen all supplies run out over the weekend.

"Stocks will be replenished by Wednesday but there is no toilet paper on the shelves at the moment and there has not been over the weekend."

I hope U mongrels that bought all the toilet paper are happy now! I gotta wipe my arse with sandpaper! 4 rolls to last a family of 6! #toiletpapercrisis #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/dMz3hFpuO2 — Dazman the Aussie (@oledazman) March 4, 2020

Signs at the front doors at Aldi Loganholme and Victoria Point tell shoppers there has been a rush on essential items such as toilet paper.

In the toilet paper aisle at both Aldi stores were large "industrial" rolls of paper towels.

Toilet paper shelves at Woolworths at Loganholme were also bare yesterday with staff telling shoppers stocks were on order.

One shopper asked staff at Loganholme if it was an artificially instigated move to push up demand for toilet paper and was told the shortage was buyer driven.

The 24-hour Foodworks store on Bryants Rd at Loganholme was also out of stock with supplies expected this morning but rationing will remain in place.

Customers will only be allowed to buy one pack of toilet paper.

Coronavirus fears have caused panic buying of toilet paper across Australia. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

NEW FARM

A Coles New Farm staff member said she "didn't believe" there was toilet paper stock "at the moment" but trucks would bring more tonight.

SOUTH BRISBANE

If you are desperate for some dunny paper head to Woolworths at Sunny Park Shopping Centre by midmorning today or SPAR Eight Mile Plains this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

Food Works at Wishart doesn't have any toilet paper today but tomorrow new stock will arrive.

The same can't be said for Coles at Mt Gravatt Plaza which is out of stock and can't put a time frame on when new toilet paper will turn up.

According to a staff member one of its toilet paper suppliers didn't turn up with the goods.

Bribie Island

Cornett's IGA at Bribie Island have none. Stock has been ordered but not sure when it will arrive.

Stocks are rolling in to many Brisbane and southeast Queensland supermarkets. Picture: Jerad Williams

OXLEY

Foodworks Oxley manager Rebecca Antonieff said toilet paper was available in her store today.

"I'm packing the shelves as we speak, we've got enough for everyone today, but we are restricting it," she said.

"Our regular customers will be able to buy a little more if they need it.

"People are freaking out for no reason.

"I thought it would have settled down by now."

JINDALEE

In Jindalee, Coles is stocked but restrictions of one pack per customer applies.

"We haven't got much in the way of hand sanitiser, but our toilet rolls should last the day with the restrictions," manager Clint Walker said.

"I think we'll be recovering from this soon."