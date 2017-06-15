REVEALED: When paid parking starts at the Sunshine Plaza

Parking tickets have been spotted on vehicles overstaying the limit at Sunshine Plaza.

THE Sunshine Coast's busiest shopping centre has provided new details about when visitors will expect to have to pay if they park for longer than three hours.

Sunshine Plaza centre manager, Michael Manwaring said developer Lend Lease had made a decision to hold off the introduction of managed parking until the car park renovations across the centre were complete.

This was expected in September and most likely only after the September school holidays.

Lend Lease announced on November 7 it would be introducing managed parking at the Plaza, with the first three hours of parking to remain free.

After that, parking would begin to incur a fee starting at $2 per extra half hour to a total of $20 a day.

Those who spent $150 at any of the shops in the centre could park free all day and cinema goers would be able to park free for four hours.

This new system was expected to be introduced the car parks on the south side of the centre, including parking at Coles, Rebel Sport, Woolworths and the Good Guys in the start of the year.

But Mr Manwaring said the decision had been made to hold off on the introduction of managed parking until the new parking management system, which provided shoppers details of where free parking bays were, had been installed across the complex.

"We have decided we will launch it all together," Mr Manwaring said.

SHOPPERS have new reason to rejoice as the long-anticipated redevelopment of the Sunshine Plaza will begin this month, bringing 100 new retailers and David Jones into Maroochydore with the announcement from Centre manager Michael Manwaring. Patrick Woods

As early as next week, some of the work at the Myer multi-level car park was expected to be completed allowing shoppers a "new level" to park their cars.

In early July, an extra two levels on top of the Myer store would be available.

The K-Mart car park would be ready to open one level in July, and was to be completed by August and September.

"Close to the September school holidays we will have those car parks (at K-Mart) too," Mr Manwaring said.

The Plaza was using new technology to make it easier for customers to find a sought-after spot quickly.

This included a parking guidance system, which used red and green LED-based space indicators.

Frogparking shows how empty parking bays at the Sunshine Plaza will look.

Electronic boards would advise the number of available bays.

This system had already been installed at the Coles car park and Woolworths car park.

Once the two new multi-deck car parks were built at the Plaza, an extra 1400 car parks would be available to take the number of spaces to nearly 5000.

The Plaza was set to grow from 73,000 sqm to more than 107,000sqm with a new David Jones department store, a new Big W and more than 100 speciality stores added to the complex

Mr Manwaring said construction works were on track for the $400 million expansion to be complete by December 2018.