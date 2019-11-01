REVEALED: When Gympie skate park opens, all you need to know

EXCITING TIMES: The new Gympie skate park as it nears completion in mid November.

THE final touches are being put on Gympie's newest piece of infrastructure - the Youth Precinct at Nelson Reserve with an opening date now officially set for later this month.

The massive conversion of the old Memorial Pool site into a skate bowl, pump track and climbing wall that began in April will open on November 17.

The almost complete Youth Precinct at Nelson Reserve.

The process has come in on budget at $2.8 million, a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said, with half the funding put up by the council and half by the State Government under the Building Our Regions Program.

The site features a competition-grade skate bowl and "flow area" for beginner skaters that also includes a "pump track" for BMX riding traction.

"During preliminary community engagement, the pump track was the most requested element for the new precinct," the GRC spokeswoman said.

"Pump style elements have been seamlessly integrated as part of the flow section of the park, to allow users to 'pump' their way around the park."

A low-height bouldering wall is being fabricated off site and will be installed in the coming weeks, she said.

The existing pool building has been converted into a viewing deck, while shade shelters, seating, viewing areas, bike racks and a performance space make up the rest of the area.

The official opening on Sunday November 17 will include skateboarding, scooter and BMX demonstrations and giveaways, as well as live music.