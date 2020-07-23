REVEALED: When Bunnings will fire up Queensland BBQs

Bunnings sausage sizzles will start in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend. Picture: File

From this weekend shoppers will be able to tuck into one of Bunnings' iconic snags with community sausage sizzles returning to Queensland.

Bunnings suspended their sausage sizzles as part of health measures to protect staff and customers during the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The community sausage sizzles will return to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend at selected stores, as part of a carefully phased plan to resume the community fundraising favourite.

Bunnings chief operating officer, Deb Poole, said the announcement came after the successful resumption of the sausage sizzles in Tasmania and the Northern Territory earlier this month.

"Community groups (in Tasmania and the Northern Territory) did a fantastic job adapting to the new physically-distanced layout and hygiene measures designed to keep everyone safe," she said.

"We know community groups and customers in other states are just as keen to see them return, so we're really excited to be bringing them back to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend.

"While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn't changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakeable taste of an Aussie sausage, bread and sauce."

Community groups who had sausage sizzles pre-booked during the lockdown are being prioritised for the restart with over two hundred groups booked for this weekend in QLD, SA and WA.

Changes made to enhance customer and community safety include:

• Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5m physical distancing

• Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements

• Increased signage to guide customers

• Additional team members rostered to encourage physical distancing

The fan favourite is integral to local community fundraising with more than 40,000 sausage sizzles ran by local community groups each year.

Bunnings is also planning for the return of sausage sizzles in NSW and the ACT and will continue to consult with government, team members and community groups and continue to follow the latest health advice.