REVEALED: When are you most vulnerable to crooks?

Police data shows when your property most at risk.

SUNDAY morning and late-week afternoons are the times you are most at risk of property offences in Gympie, according to police data.

In the five years between May 12, 2012 and May 12, 2017, there were 736 reports of unlawful entry in the city, with most commonly occurring between midday and 4pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and between 10am and 1pm on Sunday.

Monday, Thursday and Saturday between midnight and 1am were also common targets for criminals.

According to the data, the safest times on any given day were from 5am to 8am, and also between 5pm and 9pm.

LAW BREAKERS: Inner Gympie and the CBD have been hot spots for unlawful entry in the region. Contributed

Strangely, there were no crimes recorded between 10pm and 11pm on Monday night in the five-year period.

Of the total crimes recorded in the five-year period, inner Gympie and the CBD (148 reports) and near the One Mile Ovals (65) were the areas most unlawful entries were committed.

Around the rest of the region 124 unlawful entries were reported on the Cooloola Coast, 86 in the Mary Valley and 47 near Glenwood and Gunalda.

To reduce the chances of being the victim of unlawful entry, Queensland police offer a range of advice on best securing your property:

* Ensure all perimeter fences are in good order and that gates are kept closed and locked to restrict unauthorised access to your property;

* Install quality security lights around the perimeter of your home to provide more effective illumination at night;

* Trim trees and shrubs from around doors and windows so as not to provide concealment to intruders and increase visibility to and from the street;

* All perimeter doors to your home should be of solid construction and fitted with quality deadlock sets to restrict unauthorised access to the home;

* Glass within doors and windows should be reinforced by either adhering a shatter-resistant film, replacing with laminated glass or having quality metal security grilles or shutters fitted to restrict unauthorised access;

* Consider having a monitored intruder alarm system installed;

* Garages should be locked to restrict access;

Police also advise all serial numbers, item descriptions and model numbers are recorded to make identification easier in the event any property is stolen.