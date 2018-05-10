REVEALED: What you're paying for the Rattler's bridges

OVER THE RIVER QUIET: The Rattler's passage across the Mary River.

OVER THE RIVER QUIET: The Rattler's passage across the Mary River. Tom Daunt

Rattler Bridge Aerials: Gympie Rattler track from the air.

HERALDED as Gympie's big ticket item, the Mary Valley Rattler's return has turned out to be much bigger than first advertised.

Restoration of the 16 bridges has been extensive work, and was a major contributing factor to the blowouts which have plagued the project.

As of the last increase, the total project cost is expected to be $17.5 million; more than $5 million of that has been spent on the bridges.

And now, it can be revealed what the costs for each of the bridges in the Gympie-to-Amamoor rail corridor were.

(Please note listed repairs are a general guide from the initial report compiled for the council, and is provided to indicate the scale of the work.

It does not account for later works which were identified as necessary to bring the historic railway back to life as a safe and stable heritage operation.)

Works complete:

* Station Rd Rail Bridge $22,900

Rust removal, girder and span replacement.

* Station Footbridge $10,000 (work only to make safe, not usable)

* Crescent Road Rail Bridge $208,246

Rust removal, rivet replacement, girder replacement.

* John Street Rail Bridge $225,719.32

Pile and girder replacement, signage repairs.

The John St rail bridge. Tom Daunt

* Mary River Rail Bridge $222,150

Foot boards upgraded, washout excavated and compacted.

* Trout Rd Rail Bridge $449,742.77

Piles and girders replaced.

* Lagoon Pocket Rail Bridge $436,732.90

Piles and girders replaced, foot boards upgraded.

* Butler Rd Rail Bridge $324,693.50

Corbels, piles and girders replaced, loose signage secured, transoms upgraded.

* Hutchins Rd Rail Bridge $233,529.50 (second bridge beside Hutchins Rd)

More than 20 items were marked for repair in the report, including pile, headstock and girder replacement.

* Amamoor Creek Rail Bridge $196,486

Works ongoing:

* Nashville Rail Bridge $80,960 (original work finished, additional piles to be replaced)

Rotten and broken timber and transoms replaced.

* Deep Creek Rail Bridge $1,487,197.52 (timber spans complete, more work needed on central steel spans)

Mass pile and girder replacement, ground work to stabilise and support the structure.

Deep Creek railway bridge. Tom Daunt

More than 50 components were identified as in need of repair in the initial report.

* Gilldora Rd Rail Bridge $353,267.55 (transoms and sleepers still to be reinstalled)

Piles and girders replaced, escape platforms and foot boards renewed. There were 29 defects identified in the original report.

The rail bridge at Gilldora. Tom Daunt

* Dagun Creek Rail Bridge $486,453.25 (transoms and sleepers still to be reinstalled)

Piles and girders were replaced on this 5m high bridge, while foot boards were also upgraded.

* Hutchins Road Rail Bridge (first rail bridge beside Hutchins Road, to be completed next week) $353,638.69

Piles and girders replaced, escape platforms and foot boards removed and upgraded.

Still to come:

* Klotz Rail Bridge $453,281.96 (Was scheduled to be finished on May 9 but delayed by rain. Now to expected to finish Friday, June 8).

Piles and girders replaced, escape platforms and foot boards renewed.

In total, the initial report from Rail Futures identified more than 1000 transoms needed replacement, along with 85 girders, 69 piles, and 22 corbels (the brackets which support the beams and arches of the bridges).

It also advised the removal of all escape platforms to "align with modern workplace and operational safety practices".