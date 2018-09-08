Menu
The cost of a return trip on the Mary Valley Rattler has been revealed as the heritage train steams closer to a return.
REVEALED: What you'll pay to ride the Rattler again

scott kovacevic
by
8th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
THE cost of a trip on the Mary Valley Rattler has been revealed as the heritage train steams closer to its official return date.

For $55 adults can enjoy the three-hour return trip on the iconic train, while children aged from 4-12 can ride for $30.

Pensioners, seniors, students and those with an Australian Health Care Card can ride the train for $45.

A VIP club car is also available, and will cost you $110 to ride.

The car provides guests a unique opportunity to enjoy the trip with a cheese and wine pack, but has very limited seating.

A private booth for up to six adults can be purchased for $400.

This option has limited bookings available.

A spokeswoman for the Rattler said that half-trips are not currently available, but travellers can purchase a return trip leaving from Amamoor.

Children under four who do not occupy a seat ride for free.

