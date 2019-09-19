REVEALED: What the revamped Gympie Golf Course looks like

NEW OWNER: Gympie Golf Course new owner Phil Goodman is looking forward to his venture at the club.

NEW OWNER: Gympie Golf Course new owner Phil Goodman is looking forward to his venture at the club. Troy Jegers

A BRAND new Gympie Sports Club is one of many exciting initiatives taking place at the Gympie Golf Course under new owners Phil Goodman and Shaughn Murphy.

It has only been two-and-a-half weeks since the new owners took over the course and already plans are under way to give members their own club room. The pro shop is being refurbished for members to catch up and socialise.

Mr Goodman assured members the golf course will not change and will in fact remain as an 18-hole course.

New owner of the Gympie golf course Phil Goodman Troy Jegers

"It's important to keep the golf course as a community- based asset,” Mr Goodman said.

"It's about having the right long-term plan and structure to be able to continue to finance the golf course on an ongoing basis.”

Mr Goodman is no stranger to developments having been the CEO of Pradella Property Ventures where he spent more than a decade building over-50s lifestyle resorts at Seachange on the Gold Coast.

"I stepped out of that role and was looking for another project,” he said.

"Doing over-50s lifestyle resorts you understand what is required to build a community-type asset and the value of community-type assets to the surrounding areas.”

Mr Goodman said he had his eyes on the Gympie Golf Course for the past three years.

New owner of the Gympie golf course Phil Goodman Troy Jegers

"It was originally looked at as a development project but clearly the town doesn't need another development at this time.

"What it does need is security around the asset long term for those who want to play golf and a solution that gives Gympie an alternative social club,” he said.

For those who want to know if Mr Goodman is a keen golfer, the answer is "yes”.

"I come up here from the Gold Coast because it is a major investment for us and certainly there is a lot of things that need to change and the question is what you can change and when you can change it and that's a process,” he said.

Mr Goodman has his eyes set on a junior training program at the Gympie Golf Course.

"I've been working with Pat Jones on a junior program which will be announced soon,” he said.

"We are bringing back the youth program so that will come next week. I would like to see school holiday activities and I would like to see certainly more people go through the process of having fun on the course and move through to full membership in the club.”